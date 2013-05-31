Detailed and Comprehensive Electronic Cigarette Reviews by SmokeChat

Del Mar, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Comprehensive and trustworthy reviews about electronic cigarettes can be read from SmokeChat. This site is composed of team members who are experts with electronic cigarettes. Readers are assured that all of the written articles are authentic without any aim of endorsing any specific brand. SmokeChat gives top eight of the best electronic cigarettes in the market today and it was determined using meticulous criteria.



People are becoming more health conscious than before that’s why electronic cigarettes are being widely used as it is known to reduce the health risk of smoking. Electronic cigarettes imitate the sensation of smoking a cigarette but instead of inhaling the actual smoke, only atomized vapor enters the person’s mouth and lungs. Because there are many available electronic cigarettes available, it pays to read smokeless cigarette reviews that will serve as a guide to determine the best product to buy. SmokeChat is one of the most trusted sites when it comes to e-cig reviews because of the criteria followed in scoring an e-cigar brand. This site focuses on components such as throat hit, vapor cloud, quality, features and then the overall rating.



For throat hit, SmokeChat sees to it that it has been determined if the product has a strong or weak hit. Thickness and good taste are the considerations when evaluating the vapor cloud. The price of the e-cig should also be competitive and reasonable. SmokeChat e-cig review also points out the special features that customers should look for a brand like special flavors, designer and long lasting batteries, loyalty program offered, bonuses for referring friends and designer colors and patterns. This site takes into consideration those features to give a final verdict for the quality and the overall rating of an electronic cigarette.



About SmokeChat

SmokeChat gives a reliable smokeless cigarette review that serves as a guide for customers planning to buy electronic cigarettes. Apart from reviews, this site also provides lots of other info about e-cig like its benefits, history and regulation and even latest e-cig news and products.



Contact :

Please feel free to comment on the above press release.

Smoke Signals Inc.,

2658 Del Mar Heights Rd. J600,

Del Mar, CA 92014

Phone: (858) 847-9335

E-mail: ssinc777@aol.com

Web: http://www.smokechat.com/