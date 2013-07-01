Detailed Flex Belt Review and Announcement of New Discount Coupon at Flex Belt Critic Site

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- With the myriad of exercise and fitness products on the market all claiming to deliver real results fast, it can be difficult for people to discern which truly work versus those that don’t. The website Flex Belt Critic aims to provide detailed information on one abdominal fitness product in particular that has gained popularity with a customer base of more than two million people – the Flex Belt. It features an in-depth Flex Belt review and a first-hand account from an actual user who details his personal experience using it. And, as a bonus for visitors to the site, its creators have announced a new discount coupon that saves people a total of 36.95 USD off the retail price of the Flex Belt.



As described on the official site, TheFlexBelt.com, the Flex Belt is the first ab belt toning system cleared by the FDA for toning, firming and strengthening the abdominal muscles. It works with patented EMS muscle stimulation technology – used for decades by medical professionals, physical therapists and chiropractors – to deliver effective abdominal contractions in 30 minutes a day. The newest model boasts a 50 percent increase in toning power. As the abdominal and oblique muscles get stronger, the intensity can be increased for a more potent workout. The Flex Belt includes ten distinct programs which are devised to keep pushing the body and encourage the user to dig deeper to enhance the benefits. In trials, 100 percent of users felt their abs were more toned in six weeks.



The code: ULTIMATEFLEXCOUPON offered on the site, entitles customers who buy the Flex Belt to a ten percent discount off the regular price of 199 dollars. And, with it they get free priority shipping which typically costs 16.95 USD, for a total savings of 36.95 USD.



The detailed review of the Flex Belt on Flex Belt Critic by Marcel Baine, an actual user, can help people who may be thinking, “Does the Flex Belt work for real?” He describes how this product differs from other EMS devices claiming to tone stomach muscles. “The Flex Belt is not your typical EMS device that you can only turn on or off,” he writes. “It has 150 intensity levels and ten programs that give you a proper workout. After a session I could always feel it.”



Baine candidly describes his initial apprehension about the Flex Belt and how it feels to wear the device. He goes on to tell how he incorporated the Flex Belt into his workout routine to see maximum results. And, in conclusion Baine writes, “There is no Flex Belt scam. It does what they promise it does and does it better than any other ab belt.”



About The Flex Belt Critic

The Flex Belt Critic is a website that aims to dispel the myths and rumors surrounding the popular Flex Belt ab toning system with a detailed user testimonial on the product’s function and effectiveness. As part of a special discount, the site is offering a significant price reduction to shoppers who use the code: ULTIMATEFLEXCOUPON when buying the product. For more information and the full review, visit: http://www.flexbeltcritic.com