Detailed Research on China Steel Cord Industry 2013 by QYResearchReports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- This report has firstly introduced Steel Cord definition classification industry chain etc related information. Then introduced Steel Cord manufacturing technology and product specifications, And then summary statistics China major Steel Cord manufacturers 2008-2015 Steel Cord capacity production supply demand shortage and Steel Cord selling price cost gross margin and production value, and also introduced China 18 manufacturers company basic information, 2008-2015 Steel Cord capacity production price cost gross margin production value China market share etc details information.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.qyresearchreports.com/report/china-steel-cord-industry-2013-deep-research-report.htm



In the end, this report introduced 5000 Tons/year Steel Cord project feasibility analysis and investment return analysis, also give related research conclusions and development trend analysis of China Steel Cord industry. In a word, it was a depth research report on China Steel Cord industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from Steel Cord industry chain related experts and enterprises during Research Team survey and interviews.



Table of Contents



Chapter One Steel Cord Industry Overview1

1.1 Definition1

1.2 Classification and Application4

1.3 Industry Chain Structure5



Chapter Two Steel Cord Manufacturing Technology and Process Analysis6

2.1 Steel Cord Manufacturing Technology Analysis6

2.2 Steel Cord Manufacturing Process Analysis7

2.3 Steel Cord Main Products Technical parameters10

2.3.1 Steel Cord (used in tire carcass) Product Description list10

2.3.2 (used in tire belt)Steel Cord Product Description list14

2.3.3(used in tire protective layer) Steel Cord Product Description list17



Chapter Three Steel Cord Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast20

3.1 Steel Cord Capacity Production Overview20

3.2 Steel Cord Demand25

3.3 China Steel Cord Supply Demand Shortage?relation between supply and demand?28

3.4 China Steel Cord Import Export Consumption29

3.5 Steel Cord cost price production value and profit margin29



Chapter Four Steel Cord Key Manufacturers Analysis33

4.1 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Co., LTD (Jiangsu Xinghua)33

4.2 China BEKAERT Steel Cord Co.,Ltd (Jiangsu Jiangyin)38

4.3 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Co.,Ltd (Shandong Dongying)43

4.4 JUNMA Steel Cord Co.,Ltd (Jiangsu Zhangjiagang)47

4.5 Shougang Concord Century Holdings Limited (Zhejiang Jiaxing &Shandong Tengzhou)52

4.6 Henan Hengxing Science Co., Ltd (Henan Gongyi)59

4.7 Dongtai Leida Steel Cords Co., Ltd (Jiangsu Dongtai)64

4.8 Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co.,Ltd68

4.9 Qingdao KISWIRE LTD(Shandong Qingdao)73

4.10 Arcelor Mittal Rongcheng Steel Cord Co., Ltd (Shandong Rongcheng)77

4.11 SHANDONG DAYE (Shandong Rongcheng)83

4.12 Hubei Jiatong (Hubei Xiangfan)89



To Buy Copy of Report visit at: China Steel Cord Industry 2013