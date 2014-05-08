Detailed Review by Female Fitness Blog of the Venus Factor Diet-12 Week Program for Weight Loss

Lutz, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- In The Venus Factor, John Barban distilled the science by introducing a weight loss program designed solely for women’s body. The greatest thing about this training program is that it enables weight loss exactly in the troubling zones for women: belly, waist, hips, and thighs. Truly, there is nothing better than losing weight and shaping the body at the same time for women.



John Barban, the fitness guru, had previously paid most of his attention helping men attain what he calls the ideal shape. This guy has been honored with the title of revolutionizing the fitness industry for men. And now, Barban’s brand new workout guide for women - The Venus Factor – is about to turn tables and focus on helping women get a beautifully fit, lean, and toned body. Where many other workout or diet programs failed for women, The Venus Factor promises to be their ultimate savior in getting that perfect body.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD VENUS FACTOR EBOOK



Venus Factor has a Virtual Nutritionist. It is very helpful when females go to the grocery store and they are not sure which food items to buy. Oftentimes, this uncertainty leads to mistakes where they buy foods that they are not supposed to eat during the weight loss program. The Virtual Nutritionist will inform ladies what they should and should not eat. The good news though is that the program actually does not restrict women with whatever delicacies she crave for.



Then, there are the exercise videos that will not only give way to losing weight, but also promotes a sexier body shape in just 12 weeks. Ladies can choose whether they perform the workouts at the comfort of their own home or at a gym. With Venus Factor, ladies also get a manual for weight reduction and primary diet. If they ever need a helping hand, they can simply reach out to the Venus Community, which consists of members who have been using or have witnessed the benefits of Venus Factor for themselves.



Venus Factor Review – What women didn’t like

In truth, there is not much negative to say about Venus Factor. It may not be as fast as the other systems, but it does offer plausible promises. Some may say they can help women lose weight in 7 or 14 days, but Venus Factor announces this will happen in 12 weeks. She can lose around 20 pounds in 30 days. Imagine what women can lose if she complete the program in three months. As with other systems, she has to stay committed to Venus Factor in order to see the results. This is probably the only downside, but she can never appreciate the results unless she works hard for it.



Overall, Venus Factor is essential for those who want to lose weight naturally and in a healthy manner. It is the fitness tool that women will love because it still lets she live her life to the fullest. With hard work and dedication, she will definitely achieve her fitness and body shape goals.



About The Venus Factor

The Venus Factor Package is in the form of an eBook designed to fully explain the weight loss program for women. Nonetheless, the Venus Factor does not resemble any other dieting plan or quick weight loss program. This program ensures that the buyers will learn the different nutritional strategies that women should be aware of in order to lose weight in just 12 weeks. Buyers will learn another important point mentioned in the Venus Factor that there exist certain food sources standing against the process of losing weight, which includes processed food, soy based product and many more. These products do not assist in the formation of leptin and should better be avoided.