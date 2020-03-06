Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- The global agricultural industry is currently undergoing a massive transformation, owing to the implementation of smart farming solutions such as Agriculture Robots & Drones, that makes farming profitable by focusing on site-specific planning and variable rate application along with autonomous operations. The proliferation of robotics and automation in agriculture is fundamentally driven by factors such as the exponentially rising demand for global food production, depleting resources, shrinking arable lands, and increasing shortage of manual labor in agriculture. With the help of government support and associated initiatives by the governing bodies across the world, research institutions have been able to drive extensive innovation in the field of Agriculture Robots & Drones.



Moreover, private players have customized their business models to suit the industry and provide the customers with flexibility to apply these smart farming technologies in their daily farming activities. As a result, the Agriculture Robots & Drones industry is anticipated to progress due to the impending need for more convenient and smart farming solutions than the traditional methods.



USA is now the key developers of Agriculture Robots & Drones; most companies are in the USA. Others are in Europe, China, and India.



The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in the following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.



North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Agriculture Robots & Drones.



This report studies the Agriculture Robots & Drones market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market and splits the Agriculture Robots & Drones market by product type and applications/end industries.



Report Metric Details



Companies covered: 3D Robotics, AeroVironment, Case IH, Concern Tractor Plants, Deere and Company, Delair Tech, DeLaval, DJI, Draganflyer, Festo, Harvest Automation, Iseki and Co.Ltd, KC Drone, Kinov, Lely, Mahindra Group, Microdrones, Parrot, PrecisionHawk, SICK, SwarmFarm Robotics, Syngenta, Xaircraft



Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Segmentation's

The segmentation chapter allows readers to understand aspects of the Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market such as products/services, available technologies, and applications. These chapters are written in a way that describes years of development and the process that will take place in the next few years. The research report also provides insightful information on new trends that are likely to define the progress of these segments over the next few years.



By the product type, the Agriculture Robots and Drones marketis primarily split into:

Multi-Rotor

Fixed-Wings



By the end users/application, Agriculture Robots and Drones marketreport coversthe following segments:

Dairy Farms

Organic Farming

Fresh Fruit Harvesting

Crop Protection

Seeding

Nurseries

Data Mapping

Other



Key Questions Addressed by the Report

1. Who are the major market players in the Agriculture Robots & Drones market?

2. What are the regional growth trends and the largest revenue-generating regions for the market?

3. Which are the significant regions for different industries that are projected to witness remarkable growth for the market?

4. Which AI technologies will lead the market in next 5 years?

5. What are the major applications of Agriculture Robots & Drones?



