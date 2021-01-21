New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Reports and Data's latest report, titled Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market,' presents an all-encompassing study of the Synthetic Latex Polymers market. The study assesses the estimated market size, value, and share over the projected years (2020-2027). The report includes expert opinions on the current state of the market, alongside analyzing the latest market trends and developments. A broad segmentation of the Synthetic Latex Polymers market comprises the diverse product types and their application areas. Through the latest study, the authors have determined the revenue, price, sales, production, growth rate, and the forecast market share of each market segment. The vital market statistics have been presented in a tabular format to help readers comprehend the key market dynamics. Additionally, the authors have delivered a detailed study of this wide-ranging industry, highlighting the key industrial aspects, such as import-export dynamics, production & consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading geographies.



In the growth and expansion of the market, regional dynamics plays an integral role. In the majority of the regions, synthetic latex polymers find optimized application in paints and coatings, which is continuously driving the market. However, Southeast Asia and China are exceptions in this context. As an instance, synthetic latex polymers are extensively applied in the adhesive industry of China. The reason for the extensive use of this type of polymers in China's adhesive industry is because the region is a dominant producer of biaxially-oriented polypropylene tapes. This type of tapes requires latex polymers in high volumes. These regions hold significant opportunity for the expansion of the synthetic latex market that is needed to be tapped by its producers.



The latest report is one of the most sought-after market research documents covering the grave impact of the COVID-19 outbreak current situation on the Synthetic Latex Polymers market. The market intelligence report closely investigates the severe disruptions to this business sphere brought about by the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has significantly affected the Synthetic Latex Polymers business landscape, posing threats to the developmental scope of the key manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector. The report further provides expert speculations about the post-COVID-19 scenario of the market.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Synthetic Latex Polymers market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Synthetic Latex Polymers market are listed below:



BASF, Wacker Chemie, Synthomer, Dow, Celanese, Arkema Group, Asahi Kasei, ARLANXEO, Trinseo, and OMNOVA Solutions.



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Styrene-Butadiene

Styrene Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Polyvinyl Acetate

Others



Raw Materials type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Butadiene

Styrene

Others



Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Coatings & Paints

Nonwovens

Adhesives & Sealants

Carpets

Paper & Paperboard

Others



End-user Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Construction sector

Automotive industry

Electronics sector

Textile industry

Healthcare sector

Others



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Synthetic Latex Polymers market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.

Executive Summary: IN this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Synthetic Latex Polymers industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.

Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Synthetic Latex Polymers industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



