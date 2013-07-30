Innovative Technologies Detect Insider Threats, Espionage and Leakers

El Paso, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- The RRA Center, developer of the world's only automated credibility and risk assessment systems, stated its voice and video technologies can identify 'Insider Threats' that continue to plague many governments and private institutions around the world. 'Insider' security threats cause significant damage to both government and private institutions, resulting in the loss of billions of dollars globally, as well as the loss of highly sensitive data - including intellectual property and state secrets. Such was the damage caused by 'insider' Edward Snowden, who defected from the US with a treasure trove of top secret information about US intelligence operations, after passing a US government polygraph examination which failed to detect the national security threat he posed.



Commander Ivan Ortega of the RRA Center observed there has been a sharp increase in inquiries about the next-generation technologies his company offers, including the voice-based "Remote Risk Assessment" (RRA) system and the video-based "Remote Credibility Assessment System" (RCAS). Ortega explained: "Both RRA and RCAS can identifying 'insider threats.' RRA conducts screening interviews to determine the risk or threat posed by specific individuals; whereas, RCAS provides on-site monitoring of personnel to detect abnormal behavior associated with security risks. Whether used separately or in combination, our technologies are a quantum leap over anything the US government is currently using to protect itself from insider threats. I applaud the US government for implementing procedures such as the two-man rule for individuals with access to highly sensitive data and systems. But such basic security practices have been around for centuries. Currently, the US Government has no technical capability to conduct large-scale risk assessments of insiders, despite having spent decades and hundreds of millions of dollars to develop such capabilities. That is why they have resorted to asking employees spy on each other. In contrast, the RRA Center offers technically-based security solutions that provide unbiased, objective and accurate risk assessments."



"RRA uses existing Internet and VOIP technology to conduct risk assessment interviews, which means there is minimal up-front investment by the end user. Each RRA interview takes about five minutes to complete, and the results provide a very accurate assessment of the security risks posed by specific individuals. Our other technology, RCAS, is a revolutionary video analysis system that remotely and automatically identifies individuals, in real-time, who pose potential security threats. It works by analyzing video images to detect involuntary changes linked to the human vestibular system. RCAS captures these naturally occurring phenomena on video, and the collected data is analyzed to determine psychological and physiological states known to be associated with security risks. Both RRA and RCAS can be used to objectively identify individuals who may present 'insider threats' to organizations so that appropriate intervention strategies can be implemented."



Ortega added the purpose of both RRA and RCAS is to assist in the evaluation of credibility and risk factors that impact upon suitability, loyalty, and trustworthiness - all of which have a direct impact upon organizational security. "Our technologies are easy to use, reliable, extremely accurate, and cost-effective. Further, these technologies can conduct thousands of risk assessments per day, which makes them ideal for high-volume security screening operations."