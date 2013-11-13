DetectionNet Aids Metal Detectors of All Skill Level in Locating Detectors

Sillicon Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- With a growing popularity over the last 40 years, the hobby of metal detecting has captured the imagination of men and women across the country. According to Sean Rabbani, spokesperson for DetectionNet, the technological advances made to metal detectors have made it easier than ever before for newcomers to become caught up in the hobby.



Says Rabbani, "When it comes to metal detecting, there are four basic types: those looking for minerals such as gold jewelry, artifact and relic searchers who may be scouring for Civil War battle pieces, the beach hunter who is looking for just about anything which may have been lost by vacationers, and the coin shooting individual who patiently goes over areas where crowds have been, looking for spare change. What type of metal detector you buy is largely dependent on the the type of detector you specifically are."



Rabbani points out some Fisher metal detectors as well as Garrett metal detectors are made for all-around detecting, for those who are serious about one type of detecting over another, it's often better to purchase a specialized unit. Rabbani explains, "The oldest name in metal detecting is Fisher and they make models like the F-75 that are good for all-purpose hunting. It has a large LCD screen and Target Identification Discrimination modes for searching in trashy areas, making it a great model for coin shooters. However, if you want to specialize in hunting for mine balls and belt buckles from the 1860s, the best model you can go with might very well be the Garrett ATX. This model uses a pulse technology to locate tiny gold nuggets, small artifacts and coins in even the most extreme conditions, plus it can be used under water up to 10 feet."



While most novices to metal detecting are not willing to spend upwards of $2,000 on a metal detector, Rabbani points out this is one hobby where the equipment can literally pay for itself. "One find of a special coin and the detector pays for itself. However, most metal detecting enthusiasts go into the sport for the potential of making a profit, but it's the hunt alone which keeps them interested. It's a hobby great for people of all ages, provides moderate exercise, a chance to get out in the fresh air and a love of history and research. Yes, there are going to be days when the hunter finds nothing but bottle caps and pull tabs, but the potential for more is always there."



About Detection Net

DetectionNet prides itself on being the best source of information on Metal Detectors. Offering one of the world's largest selection of metal detectors and accessories, they also provide the lowest possible prices on brand new units, shipping all over the country.