Detox Junky Fuses Hip-Hop, Dub-Step, Metal, and More in New Album

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Seattle based Hip-Hop fusion band Detox Junky has released their debut EP, Astronaut Psychology. With their extreme and unique sound, Detox Junky is taking the music scene by storm, blending their way through multiple genres in a refreshing yet futuristic mix of songs.



Detox Junky is a collaborative music project with contributions from a wide variety of musicians with an even wider variety of influences and musical backgrounds, including hip-hop, pop, rock, electronica, metal, classical, and more.



Detox Junky’s sound combines heavy multi-genre production with a raw vocal element and strong hip-hop, dub-step, and alternative undertones, fusing multiple styles together in a way that stays true to each unique element.



While the project itself is based in Seattle, Detox Junky features vocalists, producers, DJs, musicians and contributors of all kinds from all over the world, resulting in a style of music that can only be described as "Hip-Hop Fusion."



The Astronaut Psychology EP is available on the official Detox Junky website in CD, download, and streaming formats. The EP will also be available on iTunes, Amazon.com, and much more. The band also has a mobile app for Android users, available by searching for 'Detox Junky' in the Google Play store.



Detox Junky's full length album, Acts of Terror, is due out in October.



