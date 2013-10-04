Detroit Creditors in Mediation with City Representatives

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The Detroit Chapter 9 bankruptcy case is shocking to many Americans and spectators in other parts of the world. Fortunately, the city’s creditors, representatives and stakeholders are working together to find solutions to Detroit’s financial issues.



According to MichiganRadio.org, the city’s two major labor unions and retiree systems were among attendees to a mediation event on September 17, 2013. Creditors’ claims and collective bargaining agreements were prioritized, and substantive discussions were held regarding city employees’ pensions. The more matters settled by stakeholders during mediation, the less time they will spend in bankruptcy court.



Mediation is a process that involves the use of third-parties to facilitate discussions between opposing groups. These events often include the use of lawyers to present positions and negotiate settlements. It takes skilled attorneys to protect clients’ best interests during mediation and reach favorable agreements. Working with an inexperienced lawyer can delay the negotiation process and lead to lengthy court battles.



Krupp Law Offices P.C. is a full-service legal firm that leverages over 85 years of combined experience to aggressively represent their clients' interests. Whether clients are seeking assistance with divorce, small business disputes, immigration or bankruptcy proceedings, firm attorneys are there to guide clients and deliver favorable outcomes in court. Additional information on the firm's services is available via the following link: http://www.krupplaw.com/



To schedule a consultation with a representative from Krupp Law Offices P.C., please phone 616-459-6636. The firm’s attorneys excel at representing clients in bankruptcy proceedings and understand the nuances of Michigan law.



Contact Information:

Krupp Law Offices P.C.

Address:

161 Ottawa NW Suite 201

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

Phone: 616-459-6636

Fax: 616-454-0420

Email: mail@krupplaw.com

Website: http://www.krupplaw.com