Detroit Criminal Attorney Kevin Bessant Offers Free Consultations on Expunging Criminal Record

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Detroit-based law office, Kevin Bessant & Associates, PLLC will provide free legal aid and consultations for individuals in need of expunging their Michigan based criminal records on Thursday, June 20, 2013 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Law Office of Kevin Bessant & Assoicates, 1274 Library St. Suite 304 Detroit, Michigan 48226.



In this tough economic climate, individuals and families in need often have unresolved legal concerns and questions, but lack the financial resources necessary to retain adequate counsel to help resolve their legal matters. Unfortunately, many people are living day to day with



a criminal record that has in some way caused a major roadblock towards advancement and progress in their lives. A Criminal Expungement, legally known as an “Application to Set Aside Conviction” may be a solution that clears up obstacles for those with convictions on their record, making it easier to achieve better opportunities and provide a fresh start at life. Michigan Criminal Record Expungement Attorney Kevin Bessant has experienced much success in helping those with criminal records expunge their criminal convictions so that their records are cleared.



The Law Office of Kevin Bessant & Associates has partnered with several community organizations and employers to provide convicted felons with a second chance opportunity to clear their criminal records and seek gainful employment throughout Metro-Detroit communities. Working hand in hand with local agencies, vendors and employers, the ultimate goal is to provide free resources and legal assistance to those in need of expunging their Michigan Criminal Record.



About Kevin Bessant & Associates, PLLC

At the Law Office of Kevin Bessant & Associates, PLLC, “Guarding Reputations, Restoring Lives, and Protecting Freedom’s” has continued to be our primary objective by providing superior client services, aggressive representation, and winning results. Attorney Kevin Bessant specializes in Criminal Defense Litigation for persons charged with drunk driving, expungements, domestic violence, weapon offenses, felony and misdemeanor offenses, and Federal crimes. For more information, please visit www.criminaldefensedetroitpllc.com.



