Detroit Pastor Spearheads a National Preschoolers-Can-Read Initiative

Its' tag line is: "where preschoolers learn to read and others learn to read better." Pastor Richard Hogan is a retired educator and longtime vocal advocate for preschool literacy.



He pastors Emmanuel/PCL Church of God in Christ located at 14355 Burt Road in the Detroit Subdivision of Brightmoor.



The first 34 episodes of the Burt Road Show targets preschoolers.



The objective is to teach even at-risk preschoolers to recognize the letters of the alphabet and their corresponding sounds and to experience what it feels like to read fluently and with excellent comprehension, all before entering kindergarten.



The program is designed to teach three-to-five year olds to read three books containing 340 words running and to instantly recognize over 250 key words – all while having more fun than playing in the sand.



Because even at-risk preschoolers deserve an exciting, successful, fun-filled learning-to-read experience. It should be as exciting for their teachers and families as when they learned to walk and talk.



Studies reveal that preschoolers watch TV and other mobile devices on average of 4.5 to 6 hours per day. And after 45 years of entertainment-rich early-learning TV programs, producers have failed to maximize the educational benefits television and other mobile devices could and should provide for at-risk preschoolers. The Burt Road Show promises to change that.



Enrollment in this program is open to all children everywhere and lasts year around.



Regularly scheduled online episodes of the Burt Road Show begins October 1, 2012, at http://www.lessons.com or http://www.theburtroadshoworg.webs.com and in homes and classrooms and on computers, iphones, ipods, ipads and other mobile viewing devices all across America.



