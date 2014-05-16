Detroit Portable Toilets Rental Announces Brand New Sanitary Units for Outdoor Events

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Outdoor venues are very common for a variety of events such as, official meetings, family gatherings, weddings and fairs. Most of the event planning involves a lot of detailed arrangements that requires a lot of space. This is one of the reasons why most of the people opt for outdoor locations for the event. However, while the outdoor venues are considered to be ideal, the access to toilet arrangements is often limited.



However, with the advancement of modern technology there is a solution to every problem in modern life. These modern innovations extend to the problem for bathroom and toilet facilities. Portable toilets are one of the examples of modern technology.



With a wide variety of portable toilets available in the market, most of the people now use these units for temporary toilet arrangement. These toilet units are essential for a successful event and people have now started to realize the importance of these portable toilet arrangements.



These sanitary units are a common sight in most of the outdoor events held at Detroit. The Detroit portable toilets rental offers one of the most reliable services around the city. They also offer an array of unique portable toilets for any type of outdoor events. They have porta potties in various shapes and designs and are equipped with all the features that a user will possibly want. The portable toilets offered by the rental company come with amazing exteriors and not only allows a user to actually enjoy using it but also adds to the décor of the event.



One of the benefits of hiring from Detroit portable toilets rental is that the company’s uniformed professional’s handles the entire task as far as the sanitary maintenance is concerned. They use only hospital grade disinfectants for cleaning the toilet units. This service however comes with a package fee. They also provide placement or installation of the toilets at the site where the event is held. To find other information on Detroit portable toilets please head to http://www.portabletoiletsdetroitmi.com



About Detroit Portable Toilets

Detroit portable toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Detroit. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Detroit, MI

Email: info@portabletoiletsdetroitmi.com

http://www.portabletoiletsdetroitmi.com