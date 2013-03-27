Detroit Singer Songwriter, Emilio Basa, Celebrates the Ep Release of His Latest Cd, Testify

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Detroit singer songwriter, Emilio Basa, has released his long awaited EP, Testify, this week and it’s already getting rave reviews. This cd release is the second project that Basa has released and it shows his progression as a songwriter and as an artist. The album is sure to leave you with the feeling that this is the beginning of a star in the making.



Progression and evolution has always been the mission for Basa. He has been involved in projects that range from funk, rock, pop and hip-hop. It’s no surprise that he wanted his sound to be different from his last full-length album, To The End. To do so Basa has brought on the talents of producer, Cody Morales, to bring a more complex structure to his sound. This latest release has incorporated horn sections, extended solos, and calculated changes that carry the listener through the album.



Some reviews about Basa:



“Basa elevates the concept of the modern singer/songwriter to an entirely new level.” - The Impaler Speaks



“One of life’s sweetnesses is discovering a musicians before he or she bursts into mainstream populariy...Time is on our side.” - The Filter



The EP consists of 5 diverse tracks that showcase Basa’s talents as a songwriter and also as a great singer. With the help of well-timed change ups and soaring harmonies, the album moves from a funky beat with a strong horn section to a romantic ballad about falling in love fast and it coming out of nowhere.



The EP “Testify” is now available for download or purchase at http://emiliobasa.bandcamp.com/



For a free downloadable mp3 of the single, Testify, please visit http://emiliobasamusic.com/



Basa has been creating original music in the Detroit area for over 10 years, but has recently been on the road performing more shows in Nashville and has plans to do more performances in California. With all the new terms being thrown around, it is hard to Emilio to a specific style. He has always made it a priority to forge his own artistic path, making each step a beat all his own. For more information or to contact Emilio, visit his website at http://www.emiliobasa.com/ . Fore free music downloads, just visit http://emiliobasamusic.com/



For more information about this story or to schedule an interview with Emilio Basa, please call (248) 227-3908 or send an email to emiliogbasa@gmail.com



Contact:

Emilio Basa

Phone: (248) 227-3908

Email: emiliogbasa@gmail.com