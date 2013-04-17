DetroitAMA.com Offers the Only Authentic Renzo Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu School in Michigan

Troy, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is one of the most incredible martial arts on the planet. Developed by the Gracie family, it incorporates many techniques from traditional Japanese judo, with a few changes. It is a powerful fighting style that is perfect for self defense and keeping fit. Like judo, it is designed to help people defeat a bigger, stronger opponent with clever technique. It originally came to international prominence via the original Ultimate Fighting Championship when Royce Gracie, a member of the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu dynasty, easily won the championship against much bigger men. From that moment on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu was recognized as the most effective form of self defense.



One Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is DetroitAMA.com, the online home of the Detroit Academy of Martial Arts. They have a superb reputation in the Detroit area for martial arts instruction, and they have cemented this by being the only school in the area to offer tuition in the authentic Renzo Gracie style of Jiu-Jitsu.



The school’s teaching program is extremely well respected, not only in Detroit but also around the world. They have taught countless Jiu-Jitsu World Champions, as well as many pro MMA athletes. However the school’s tuition isn’t only suitable for those who are interested in competitive training. They also offer programs for people who wish to learn martial arts for self defense, or simply for physical fitness.



In addition to Jiu-Jitsu, the school also teaches a range of other self defense styles such as MMA (or mixed martial arts), Muay Thai Kickboxing, and wrestling. The school is particularly proud of their anti-bullying and stranger danger life skills programs. These programs teach children, women and men how to defend themselves against an aggressor and are a great confidence booster for anyone who attends the classes.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Renzo Gracie is one of the most prominent members of the Gracie family, the originators of Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu. He is one of the world’s main authorities on Jiu-Jitsu. We’re extremely proud to offer teaching that continues the authentic Renzo Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu heritage. Many schools offer Jiu-Jitsu training, but we are one of the few to offer this authentic style. This doesn’t just give us superior teaching methods; it also gives us a vast world wide network of resources to help our pupils reach their goals. We can help people who dream of being world champion, and we can also help those who are just looking for a fun and engaging hobby that keeps them fit. Whatever their martial arts goals, our pupils always benefit from training with the best.”



