Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Deutsche Apotheker- und Arztebank : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Deutsche Apotheker- und Arztebank : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Deutsche Apotheker- und Arztebank' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Deutsche Apotheker- und Arztebank (Apobank) is a provider of financial products and services to healthcare professionals, based in Germany. It offers insurance products such as health insurance, liability insurance and disability insurance. It also offers checking accounts, student accounts, current accounts and cards. Its loan portfolio includes personal loans, start-up loans and real estate financing. Additionally, the bank offers services such as asset planning, asset management, savings planning, property investment, pension management and advisory services. Furthermore, Apobank offers Internet banking, mobile banking and financial software. The bank offers its services to pharmacists, doctors, dentists and veterinarians and their organizations and associations through a network of 76 branch locations in Germany. Apobank is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.



Companies Mentioned



Deutsche Apotheker- und Arztebank



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