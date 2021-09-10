Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares over potential securities laws violations by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) concerning whether a series of statements by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On August 25, 2021, post-market, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "U.S. Authorities Probing Deutsche Bank's DWS Over Sustainability Claims". Citing "people familiar with the matter," the article reported that "U.S. authorities are investigating Deutsche Bank AG's asset-management arm, DWS Group, after the firm's former head of sustainability said it overstated how much it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets" and that "[t]he probes, by the Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors, are in early stages[.]"



Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) declined from $12.74 per share on August 25, 2021, to $12.22 per share on August 27, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.