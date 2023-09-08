Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2023 -- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $25.3 billion in 2021 to over $26.65 billion in 2022, and that its Net Income increased from over $2.36 billion in 2021 to over $5.52 billion in 2022.



Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) declined from $13.57 per share in February 2023, to $9.82 per share on July 6, 2023.



