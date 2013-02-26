Dev8 Boosts Web Searches, Income for Local Business

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- In today’s economic climate, it can be a challenge for small businesses to get noticed. Yet, the secret to web success, as Dev8 reveals, is with what people are searching most –physical addresses. Nearly 20 percent of searches on the platform are for addresses on Google, yet not all companies get discovered equally.



If businesses are not optimizing for local search terms, they may be missing out on the vast majority of their possible traffic, according to our research. Only about 15% of small businesses, or around nearly 2 million, have claimed their Google Place Page. These pages are viewed millions of times a day. Google also contends that 73% of activity online is in some way “related to local content.”



Locating Local Shops via the Internet



- 97% of Internet users in the U.S. gather shopping information online, but 51% of those consumers “Shop Online” than “Purchase Offline.” Additionally, every dollar consumers spend online, five or six dollars will be spent on offline purchases that were influenced by online research.



- 70% of online searchers now use the Internet to shop locally for products and services, or will use local search to find local offline businesses.



- 54% of search use Internet search instead of the phone book, and the Internet is expected to soon surpass newspapers as a local shopping information resource.



- 90% of smartphone users look up local information, and 87% of these users subsequently call the business, visit the website or store, make a purchase or get directions to the business. 17% of mobile phone usage is attributed to looking for a store address.



Search Engine Optimization and Internet Marking Company Dev8 is propelling local businesses into the digital world. Dev8 has worked closely with clients this past year, propping their business into the dot-com era. Our team of experts can help customers amplify their number of visitors to their websites. Dev 8 Search Engine Optimization (SEO) specialists work in local, national and global wide searches to deliver high consumer traffic and conversation rates. Essentially, higher revenue starts at local marketing, so many are opting for Dev8’s specialty services to take advantage of search engine enhancements and jump-start their traffic today.



SEO is the most important part out of three parts to a successful online presence. The three parts to success on the Internet is traffic, useability and trust.



Dev8 is a full-service search engine optimization and Internet marketing company located in Orlando, Fla. Sealed with a Better Business Bureau stamp of approval and an A+ rating, we strive to provide the highest quality service to help you maximize your online goals. Dev8 is also a certified company on Google, Yahoo and Bing. We specialize in communication through “Search Engine Internet Marketing” in all markets including “Local Search,” “Nationwide Search” and “Global Worldwide Search” Engine Markets.



For more information, go to www.dev8.net . You can also follow Dev 8 on Twitter at @Dev8SEO.



