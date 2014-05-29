Devcon Home Security Publishes New List of Top Five Home Security System Providers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Home security once meant a lock on the door, but now to keep thieves and home invaders away security systems have had to incorporate the very latest technological advances. As such, the industry has become more competitive than ever, and the best systems comprise a deterrent, a rapid response system and an alarm all rolled into one. Devcon Home Security provides in-depth, independent analysis of these systems and has now published their top five security providers for 2014, with a new name in the number one spot.



The home security reviews by Devcon Home Security follow an identical format in order to ensure easy cross comparison. Each begins with a general introduction to the company before describing their latest, best-price security solutions. The review analyses their strengths and unique selling points, their place in the market and a conclusion that includes consumer buying advice.



The top five provides a summary of the key findings from these reports, with five good reasons for each provider. Taking the number one spot this year is FrontPoint Security, with last year’s winner ADT slipping to number three as Protect America rises to the number two spot.



A spokesperson for Devcon Home Security explained, “FrontPoint Security has taken our number one spot because they offer the best blend of value for money, service provision and technological innovation, offering 100% wireless systems with a 24 hour independent backup power supply and simple DIY home set up process. What’s more, they offer a 30 day risk free trial so users can try it for themselves. Protect America came a close second, and this must worry ADT, as their market share is under threat from newer, more innovative companies who right now are doing better work on behalf of consumers.”



About Devcon Home Security

Devcon Home Security is an exclusive online portal into the world of home security, and explains how a good security system can positively affect the safety and security of the family. When individuals need a trusted, reliable source of concise, unbiased news and reviews about today’s top home security systems and specifically Wireless Security Systems, Devcon Home Security provides unparalleled content. For more information please visit: http://devconhomesecurity.com/