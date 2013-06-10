Developer for Mobile Language App Launches Crowd Funding Project

Pleasant Valley, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Seamless Solutions, LLC has gone global in hopes of raising $15,000 to further the cause of overcoming Spanish-English communication gaps in the areas of construction, landscaping and food services through mobile language apps.



“The impact of these mobile apps is far reaching and can help millions of Spanish and English speakers to communicate more efficiently” said Joseph Colclough, President of Seamless Solutions LLC. “In a time when this country is looking closely at immigration issues, this series of mobile language apps has the potential to revolutionize bilingual Spanish-English communication in the areas of construction, landscaping and food service” said Colclough.



March 25, 2013 marked the launch of Construction Spanish Pro, a new mobile language app for Android and positioned Seamless Solutions LLC front and center in providing practical mobile language apps that deal with communication issues across the country. Construction Spanish Pro was the first of a series of apps and now Landscaping Spanish and Restaurant Spanish are scheduled for release, June 15th, 2013.



Redefining communication with instant one-click mobile technology, apps by Seamless Solutions LLC contain 1000’s of on-board professional translations with audio pronunciation and share capabilities to: e-mail, messaging, Facebook and Twitter.



“The need for more apps on more platforms has become obvious” said Colclough. “We are growing our professional translation database, actively working on the Apple versions of the apps and getting the word out”. There are many ways to help with this cause and become involved. To make an investment in this project or find out more information, see below.



Visit the crowd funding campaign “Build a better bridge” by Clicking Here