Developers Unveil the Residences Available at One Fifty One at Biscayne

North Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Individuals, when looking to relocate to a new state, often look for those which have no income tax. Florida is one such state, and many choose to move here as there are numerous other advantages to doing so. Anyone considering a move to the area should look into Miami Beach real estate as Miami is known for a semi-tropical climate, one that doesn't offer the extreme temperature changes seen in other places. When the time comes to look into Miami or Aventura real estate for sale, be sure to put One Fifty One at Biscayne on the list of places to visit.



"When one enters the building, he or she finds 25 stories overlooking a beautiful landscape, all part of the 180-acre community that is master-planned. Every residence in the towers is luxuriously appointed and ideally situated in the area. One finds they have easy access to nightlife, fine dining, destination shopping, and more. The residents-only clubhouse features a heated swimming pool, fitness center, tennis court, and other amenities one is sure to love," Jason of One Fifty One at Biscayne explains.



In addition to the many features of each building, every residence in the towers comes with an open floor plan, ceilings that are up to ten feet high, an eight foot balcony, and plenty of windows. Kitchens in each residence are spacious and feature granite counter tops and Italian cabinetry along with stainless steel appliances. Head to the master bath and find a luxurious whirlpool tub accompanied by a private water closet.



"Residents find they have everything they want and need when they purchase a unit at One Fifty One at Biscayne. From the bedrooms to the powder rooms, no detail has been overlooked. Potential buyers choose from two and three bedroom units and a wide range of floor plans. Everyone is sure to find a residence they can't wait to call their own," Jason continues.



The planned community continues to grow, with more than one million square feet of stores, specialty shops, cafes and more to come. The planned community center will be 10,000 square feet and more than 50 acres are set aside for parks and recreational amenities. "Be sure to check out One Fifty One at Biscayne today. Many who do will find they can't wait to call it home," Jason promises.



About One Fifty One at Biscayne

One Fifty One at Biscayne rises 25 stories over Florida in two towers and offers the right place at the right price and time. The premier development in North Miami, One Fifty One at Biscayne presents 160 residences for sale, offering breathtaking views of the Florida Intracoastal waterways, nature preserves, and more. Two and three bedroom residences meet the needs of most consumers and all feature open-concept floor plans with amenities unlike those found elsewhere. A creation of iStar Residential and DevStar Realty, One Fifty One at Biscayne serves as the place to live in Miami.