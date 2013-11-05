DevelopGoodHabits.com Challenges Visitors to Achieve a Better Life One Good Habit at a Time

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Building good habits is an important part of living a successful life. Unfortunately, building good habits is rarely easy. It requires self-discipline, dedication, and time. Some people live their entire lives without building good habits, while others only need a small boost to get them on the right path.



Lifestyle website DevelopGoodHabits.com wants to give visitors that boost they need to start living happy, successful lives. At DevelopGoodHabits.com, visitors will find a wide range of good habits they can start using today. The regularly-updated website challenges visitors to turn good deeds into regular routines in order to become better people.



DevelopGoodHabits.com was designed by S.J. Scott, a man who felt unsatisfied with a number of other self-improvement resources available today. Scott explains how his website aims to be different:



“Develop Good Habits – or DGH – aims to offer a different type of self-improvement resource. Instead of telling visitors to read a long book about self-improvement, I show visitors the small steps needed to start building good habits. I aim to help my visitors solve all sorts of different life problems one step at a time. Whether trying to break a video game addiction or simply trying to lose weight and keep it off, DGH offers a diverse range of self-improvement resources to website visitors.”



The most difficult part of building a good habit is the very beginning. Before a healthy act becomes a habit, the individual must learn self-discipline and build a routine over time. Once that healthy act becomes a habit, it’s no longer difficult because it has become a part of the individual’s daily routine.



At DevelopGoodHabits.com, visitors will find a number of habits that S.J. Scott has personally implemented into his life. These steps are listed as occasional habits, which means that they don’t occur every day but they do occur several times per week:



-10,000 steps

-Email outreach to one person

-Read

-Run

-Write for thirty minutes

-Listen to a podcast



As Scott explains, one of the fastest ways to defeat a good habit is to insist on doing it every day:



“One of the most important lessons I teach my visitors is that building good habits isn’t about torturing yourself to do something you don’t want to do every day. Instead, it’s about finding something that benefits you and teaching the body and mind to accept that act as a regular occurrence. Once that occurs, building a habit – or breaking bad habits – is easy.”



Those searching for healthy lifestyle tips and good habit forming techniques can find more information at DevelopGoodHabits.com.



About DevelopGoodHabits.com

DevelopGoodHabits.com is a lifestyle tips and advice website dedicated to teaching visitors how to form good habits. The website features regularly-updated guides, newsletters, and blog posts about the best habits to add to a regular routine. For more information, please visit: http://www.developgoodhabits.com