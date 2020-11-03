Development and Engineering Jobs in the US – High Job Satisfaction for Professionals Working Towards Technological Advances

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- Professionals working in development and engineering careers in the US have the ability to unleash their true creativity. It is a hugely exciting sector to join with job opportunities from the east to west coast spanning New York, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Development and engineering shapes the future of technology through programming and coding computers to do remarkable things, you could be part of this movement towards a more efficient world. There is a projected increase of 22.8% in employment for the software industry until 2022, as estimated by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Glocomms are at the forefront of sourcing candidates to put forward for these jobs which are in high demand across the US, Europe and Asia. Glocomms work with a number of core values including recruitment beyond borders to ensure candidates are aware of the fantastic opportunities in their country and beyond.



Glocomms recruitment agency, founded in 2013, are a leading force in the hiring of IT and technology professionals in the US. Established in 2013, Glocomms are a leading specialist IT and technology recruitment agency in Germany. The firm have invested heavily in the regular training of their 750+ employees and consultants to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used to make the optimal results for clients and candidates. Glocomms offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide range of specialist sectors across the industry including: enterprise solutions, commercial services, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. As Glocomms are part of the Phaidon International group they are the chosen recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies, working with a range of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. The firm have dedicated years to networking with the top companies, hiring managers and professionals in the tech industry to build a network of highly skilled and motivated professionals. Glocomms consultants are dedicated to providing advanced recruitment solutions which deliver results with accuracy, speed and precision.



Glocomms are consistent in their market research to enable the businesses they work with to make smart hiring decisions at all times. Being aware of oncoming risks is something the firm take seriously and create reports to detail the improvements which can be made to help employers around the world. Their most recent report details the adaptations employers can make to improve the work-life balance of their employees. Featuring advice and guidance on how to ensure employees are comfortable in their home environment in order to be as productive and efficient as possible.



Roles currently available through the firm include: senior director – threat intelligence, service delivery manager, Salesforce CommerceCloud b2b, SalesForce marketing cloud expert, technical business analyst, marketing cloud developer and software architect to name just a few. The importance of software companies on the US economy cannot be denied s they contributed on average $1.14tn to the total US value-added GDP in the previous five years. Job satisfaction for the sector is also above average with employees in non-profit and aerospace rounding out the top three with 37.1% and 29.4% respectively when surveyed. Get in touch with Glocomms friendly consultants today to find out what the next move in your career will be.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the IT and IT engineering recruitment sectors and help them secure top talent."



