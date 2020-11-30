Development and Engineering Jobs in the US – JavaScript and HTML/CSS Skilled Professionals Are in High Demand Across the Country

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- Development and engineering professionals are creative, quick thinkers. They put ideas into practice to improve the future for people in the US and around the world. It is a hugely exciting sector to join as the opportunity to shape the future of the tech industry will be in your hands. There is a predicted employment growth for software industry of 22.8% before 2022, as reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is a much higher increase than the average for occupations across the US. 70% of companies are currently looking for a JavaScript developer, according to Devskiller. This shows that skills in this sector are in high demand, and hiring managers are on the hunt for the perfect candidate to take on these roles.



Glocomms was founded in 2013 and since then has worked around the clock to provide peace of mind to companies with the main issue of securing talent. The firm has a team of 750+ consultants based in 12+ offices worldwide with a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals spanning 60+ countries. Glocomms are not afraid to challenge the changes the industry is currently facing and are committed to ensuring their consultants receive regular training in the latest recruitment technology to enable smart hiring decisions which will last. The firm works with a range of companies from agile start-ups to global powerhouses and as part of the Phaidon International group are the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies. Glocomms' on the ball consultants are passionate about providing individual hiring solutions for each of their clients as they understand that every talent search is different. There has never been a more exciting time to join the tech industry in the US and a career in development and engineering is the perfect opportunity for ambitious individuals to jump in and get involved in making sure the industry stays in the black and out of the red.



Glocomms offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a number of specialist sectors in the tech industry including development and engineering, cloud and infrastructure, enterprise solutions, commercial services, cyber security and data and analytics. The firm has job opportunities across the country from Chicago to Boston, Dallas to Charlotte, San Francisco to New York and Los Angeles. There is a wealth of careers and progression available for the brightest minds in development and engineering in the US. Roles currently available through Glocomms include: detection engineer, java spring developer – spring boot, lead software security engineer, salesforce commerce cloud expert, salesforce functional consultant (remote), salesforce technical architect, prinicipla cloud security architect, head of marketing – B2B & data analytics and senior PKI engineer. If you think you are suited to any of the roles above or have another in mind, do not hesitate to contact Glocomms' friendly consultants who are ready and raring to go with helping your secure your next position.



The firm also puts a keen focus on the improvement of the health and wellbeing of employees across the country. Glocomms have recently published a whitepaper called 'The work-life rebalance' which focuses on how employers can adapt their management styles to suit a remote working environment. This is a great read for professionals in leadership roles who are looking to refresh their virtual connection with their staff.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the IT and technology sectors and help them secure top talent."



