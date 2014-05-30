Development of Bioclusters in Emerging Countries to Drive the Biosimilar Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Countries such as India, China, Korea, Vietnam and Brazil are witnessing remarkable biosimilar uptake as compared to advanced economies. This surge can be attributed to local policies or the fragmented regulatory framework and “biosimilar” attitude of emerging nations. Within the concentrations of biopharmaceutical manufacturing globally, bio-clusters are emerging in the South Asian region, some of them matching the quality standards of advanced economies.



Research Analysis & Highlights



As per the estimations of our latest report, “Global EPO Biosimilars Market Outlook 2018”, the global biosimilars market backed by the rise of bioclusters in emerging countries will grow at a CAGR of around 50% during 2012-2018. The report contains a thorough study of the EPO biosimilars market, and its future outlook. A basic overview of the total biologics market has been provided, alongwith its current and future size and the trends and drivers which would be responsible for shaping up the market. Some of these factors including rising collaborations among major pharma players and the strong government support to encourage the growth of biosimilars. This is then followed by the total biosimilar market and its future size. The major key segments of the market and their respective shares have also been highlighted.



A brief introduction of the global EPO biosimilar market, its estimated size and its future value has been given. We have also provided a list of the marketed EPO biosimilars and those that are in the pipeline. At the end, key players of the EPO biosimilar market have been profiled where focus has been rested on the business overview, key products and pipeline of the company. Overall, the report aims at providing reliable and complete information about the EPO biosimilar market to clients and potential investors.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Rise in Collaborations Aiding Biosimilar Development

- Government Support Encouraging the Growth of Biosimilars

- Patent Expiries of Major Blockbusters to Drive Biosimilar Market



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM656.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.