Development Trend of China Optical Communication Market, 2014 Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"In-depth Research and Development Trend of China Optical Communication Market, 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



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The output value of global optical communication market in 2013 generated USD 32.646 billion, an increase of about 8.9% compared with USD 29.954 billion in 2012, representing a stable growth market. It is predicted that global optical communication market will grow at compound annual growth rate of 10% on average, rising steadily.



After decades of development in China optical communication industry, the industrial scale and product categories are continuously increasing. At present there is relatively a complete industrial system involving optical transmission device, optical access equipment, optical corollary equipment, optical fiber and cable and optical devices. In recent years, the average speed of growth in the overall optical communication industry has reached 20% to 30%. Many Chinese enterprises have become the international well-known ones, taking up certain market shares in the global optical communication market. The scale of Chinese optical communication market reached CNY 80.4 billion in 2013, a year-on-year rise of nearly 20%.



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Now the construction emphasis on communication network has changed from 3G wireless access network to wired access network, transmission network and backbone network, which is represented by optical communication technique, indicating the comprehensive upgrading and expansion after a great mass fervor for investing in 3G network. FTTx, 3G and LTE network and the integration of three networks have jointly constituted the huge demand for optical communication.



Table of Content

1. Development Overview of Optical Communication Industry

1.1 Industrial Profile

1.1.1 Concept

1.1.2 Product Advantages

1.2 Optical Communication Industrial Structure



2. Development Overview of Global Optical Communication Industry

2.1 Environment of Global Optical Communication

2.1.1 Policy Environment

2.1.2 Technical Features

2.2 Development Status of Global Optical Communication Industry

2.3 Development Status of Optical Communication in Major Countries

2.3.1 USA

2.3.2 Europe

2.3.3 Japan

2.3.4 South Korea



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