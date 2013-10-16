New Wireless research report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Since leading telecom operators in Japan and the United States officially launched 4G network services in December 2010, the number of 4G subscribers worldwide has increased significantly, and is expected to grow 10 to 15 times by 2015. Operators that made a profit in the 3G era have to roll out innovative service models to maintain their profitability in the future. This report profiles the development plans of major telecom operators in the United States, Japan, Korea, and Europe, and probes the trends of global 4G network services.
List of Topics
Current status of worldwide 4G market, including the number of countries with commercial LTE services and a forecast of the number of global LTE subscribers
Major trends of global 4G services launched by major telecom operators in Europe, Asia, and the United States, touching on seamless connectivity, improved user experiences, infrastructure design, and integrated content applications
Development plans and next-generation mobile services in major countries
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alcatel-Lucent, China Mobile, Datang Mobile, Evernote, Huawei, KCC, KDDI, KT Corp., NTT Docomo, Orange, SKT, Softbank, Sprint, Taiwan Mobile, Telefonica, Telefonica O2, TeliaSonera, Vodafone, ZTE
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