Developmental Optometrist Available for Interviews, Opinions on Vision Therapy

Gainesville, NY, -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- As part of making himself more fully available as an expert voice, Dr. Tod Davis of Developmental Optometry & Vision Therapy Services has released a press kit to the general public. The press kit contains a wealth of information about the vision therapist and vision therapy in general.



Vision therapy focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of a wide variety of vision disorders including convergence insufficiency, strabismus, and “lazy eye.” With recent research showing effectiveness for vision therapy in people of all ages, Dr. Davis aims to show the public the benefits of vision therapy as well as current issues in the field, such as the effects of Lyme disease on vision and the effects of 3D technology on vision.



“I was an adult before I ever even realized I had a vision disorder,” Dr. Davis says. “It was a major struggle for me growing up because my reading comprehension was so low. I didn’t realize at the time that it could even be my vision. I just thought I was slow. It’s why I want to bring vision therapy to people’s attention. Many children today get misdiagnosed with ADD or autism when the underlying cause is something much simpler: Their eyes are having trouble working together.”



About Developmental Optometry & Vision Therapy Services

Developmental Optometry & Vision Therapy Services, operated under Dr. Tod Davis, is a talented and compassionate staff that specializes in developmental vision care and vision therapy. Dr. Davis has over 30 years of clinical experience, and is committed to excellent, professional, educated care. Developmental Optometry has three offices, located in Fredericksburg, Gainesville, and Winchester, VA. Visit our brand new Facebook page and like us.