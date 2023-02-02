NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Device as a Service Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Device as a Service Market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Hewlett-Packard [United States] , Microsoft Corporation [United States], VMware, Inc. [United States], Motorola Solutions, Inc. [United States] , Citrix Systems, Inc. [United States], Plantronics [United States], Polycom [United States], Oracle Corporation [United States], Amazon, Inc. [United States], Capgemini SE [France].



Scope of the Report of Device as a Service:

Device as a service (DaaS) is a system in which hardware components inbuilt with software and services are delivered to end-users on fixed monthly subscription rate. As enterprises are focusing on cutting down the cost of operations, there lies a huge opportunities for key players to expand their product portfolios. Amid negative belief about popularity of DaaS, Apple's offering of upgradation program for iPhones where it provides AppleCare and others features have got huge success among consumers.



Challenges:

Issue Related with Security of Devices From Potential Cyber-threat



Market Drivers:

Reducing Total Cost of Ownership

Helps in Enhancing IT Efficiency Thus, Boosting Overall Efficiency



Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of DAAS Solution Among Small and Medium Enterprises and Rising Adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)



Market Trends:

Offering of Premium Hardware Solutions by Large Companies at Low Cost

Migration of Services to Cloud



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Desktop, Laptop, Tablet, Printer, Others), End Users (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Education, Retail, Government, Others), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premise), Component (Software, Services, Managed Services, Professional Services)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



