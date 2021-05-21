Device Vulnerability Management Market to Witness Massive Growth by IBM, Qualys, Tripwire

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Device Vulnerability Management Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Key Players in This Report Include,

IBM (United States),Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (United States),Dell Technologies (United States),Splunk Inc. (United States),Qualys, Inc. (United States),McAfee, LLC (United States),Rapid7 (United States),Greenbone Networks (Germany),Tripwire, Inc. (United States),GFI Software (Malta)



Brief Summary of Device Vulnerability Management:

The device vulnerability management is the process involved in identifying, evaluating, correcting, and reporting potential security vulnerabilities and risks in devices and software. Recognizing the vulnerability and potential risks mitigate the threats and attacks on the systems of the organization. The device vulnerability management is done by either software or systems by automatically scanning and detecting the threats and treating it along with providing security to networks.



Market Trends:

- Intelligent Technology is Increasingly Used in the Device Vulnerability Management



Market Drivers:

- Demand for Mitigating the Risk of Vulnerability Associated Issues Like Cyber Threats and Data Theft

- Need for Managing the Vulnerabilities in the Devices Used in Organisation as it Consists of a Large Amount of Data



Market Opportunities:

- Stringent Regulatory Guidelines on the Device Vulnerability Management\

- Rising Spenidngs of Companies on Device Vulnerability Management



The Global Device Vulnerability Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Application & Device Vulnerability Assessment, Patch Management, Firewall & Safety Management, Event Management & Security Management, Others), Components (Solutions, Services), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Government, Defense, Others), Device (Servers, Laptops, Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise)



Regions Covered in the Device Vulnerability Management Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Device Vulnerability Management Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Device Vulnerability Management Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Device Vulnerability Management market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Device Vulnerability Management Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Device Vulnerability Management Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Device Vulnerability Management market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



