Devolro Sets to Showcase Products at Some of the Most Exotic Worldwide Locales

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Devolro is rising through the ranks as one of the most high-end and innovative developers and manufacturers of luxury vehicles. The company, fresh from a highly successful appearance at the huge New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, is now set to appear at a string of some of the biggest worldwide auto shows, starting with the Top Marques Monaco event, which takes place at the Grimaldi Forum from April 18-21. A Devolro vehicle was selected by a Top Marques jury to be featured in an ad for the show.



The Top Marques event showcases the biggest luxury brand names from around the globe. Aside from Devolro, in attendance will be companies including Vencer, Clubcars Switzerland, AgustaWestland, Mercedah Shoes and Gaga Milano. The categories for exhibitors include cars, luxury, watches and jewels, and super boats. The event is one of the most well-known and respected collection of the best products that can be found anywhere in the world. The show is known for featuring only the “supermodels” of the vehicle world, and each features cutting edge design, style and performance.



The event is celebrating its 10th anniversary and will feature a bigger, better and bolder show than any previously held.



A spokesperson for Devolro says the company is pleased to be in the presence of the finest luxury brand names in the world, and looks forward to showcasing their top-of-line, custom 4WD drive vehicles. The company anticipates they will remain one of the biggest draws of the show, as they were during their attendance at the New York International Auto Show.



In addition to the Top Marques event, Devolro will maintain a full show schedule through the summer. The company is set to showcase its products and newly revamped branding and image at the Moscow International Motor Show, the Las Vegas Sema Show and a number of other shows in locations such as Dubai and New Jersey.



Worldwide show appearances are bringing a larger, more diverse and more cosmopolitan customer base to Devolro, which is making a name for itself in the luxury automobile world. The company is becoming sought-after for its vehicles, which are like nothing else designed anywhere in the world. The company is also debuting its newest design—a limousine designed for off-road use, which has already earned a great deal of attention after its unveiling at the New York auto show.



About Devolro

DEVOLRO Performance Cars Studio is a well-known American manufacturer of high-quality off-road specialty equipment, and has its own professional tuning studio for creating vehicles with superior off-road capability and providing high-quality, guaranteed service.



Media Contact

Dmitri Kozhevnikov

press@devolro.com

Miami, FL.