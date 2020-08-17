Devon Borden and Champion Racing Oil Win at Big Sky Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2020 -- Taking the green from the outside of the front row, Borden chased Joe Perry through the opening circuits while holding off the challenge of David Hoiness. Denied the early slide for the lead, the top three broke away from the field and began running down traffic. Leading Lap 6, Borden was overtaken two laps later by Perry as the pair raced through traffic.



Working the cushion on clean racetrack, Borden, in his Champion Racing Oil sponsored sprint car, tried the bottom a couple times before returning to the top of the Big Sky Speedway. Finding Perry held up by lapped cars with 11 laps complete, Borden again took the point, but the run was again short-lived with Perry back to the top on Lap 13.



Keeping pace after a mid-race caution, Borden slipped through the cushion in turns three and four. Nearly a disaster for the No. 8, traffic again played to his advantage as he battled with David Hoiness for second. Running down the No. 28 as the caution lights came on again, Borden pulled the slide job on the Lap 20 restart, and pulled away by 1.995 seconds.



The ASCS Frontier Region races next at Black Hills Speedway on Friday, August 28, and Big Sky Speedway on Saturday, August 29.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



