Devon Energy Corporation, Company Intelligence Report - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- Devon Energy Corporation (Devon) is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in North America. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in the US and Canada. Its exploration and production (E&P) activities in the US are located in the Mid-Continent, Permian Basin, Gulf Coast and the Rocky Mountains regions. Devon's Canadian Operations are located in the Horn River Basin, Deep Basin, Foothills, Central, Northwest and Lloydminster areas and the thermal oil sands projects in Alberta. Earlier, the company was also involved in offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico and other international markets such as China, Brazil, Azerbaijan and other international locations. However, Devon announced its plan to restructure operations in November, 2009 by concentrating its E&P activities on North American onshore fields and divesting its offshore international operations. The company sold off its non-core offshore operations during Q4 2009-Q2 2011; since then, all its E&P activities are located onshore in North America.
Currently, the Barnett shale and Cana-Woodford shale in the Mid-Continent region, various conventional and unconventional formations in the Permian basin and the Canadian thermal oil sands projects such as the Jackfish and Pike Oil Sands projects are the company's major drivers of production. Moreover, Devon increased its exposure to several oil-rich plays during 2010-2011, of which the major plays include the Mississippian oil play, Rockies Oil plays, Ohioan Utica shale, Tuscaloosa play and the Michigan basin. As of now, these plays are in the initial exploration and evaluation phase. The company also holds several legacy exploratory assets in North America. Its new venture plays and exploratory assets provide the company with access to a substantial resource base, which when developed is expected to bring significant upside to Devon's reserves and production in the long run.
