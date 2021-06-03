Devon Vesper Launches Kickstarter Campaign for the God Jars Saga Re-Cover

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- Devon Vesper is an inspiring American MM fantasy, urban fantasy, and paranormal romances author. She has written several books and has recently announced an exciting new project that will re-cover and re-blurb all 11 books (9 main-series books, plus prequel and sequel novellas) of The God Jars Saga. To introduce this project to the world, Devon has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and she is welcoming generous support and backing.



Losing her disability benefits and an editing job in January, Devon continues to struggle, and she has launched this Kickstarter campaign to gather support for her to change the covers on one of her best reviewed series, The God Jars Saga. She is re-covering her book series because she needs all her books to pull their weight. The multi-talented American author is hoping for as much support as she can get from the crowdfunding community, and she is welcoming everyone to pledge for her campaign.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/devonvesper/the-god-jars-saga-re-cover and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 4,000 and the author is offering signed copies of these books as a reward with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Devon Vesper

Devon Vesper is an MM fantasy, urban fantasy, and paranormal romances author from the United States. She writes unashamed escapist fiction and with her captivating books, she takes the whole concept of romance, fantasy, and adventure to the next level. Currently, she is raising funds and support on Kickstarter for the re-cover and re-blurb of her 11 books that belong to The God Jars Saga.



