DevOps Platform Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : IBM, Google, Microsoft

Major Players in This Report Include,

CA Technologies (United States), IBM (United States), Atlassian (Australia), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), Puppet (United States), Red Hat (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States) and Oracle (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Cigniti (India), GitLab (United States), RapidValue (United States), Chef Software (United States) and XebiaLabs (United States).



DevOps is a set of software development practices that combines software development and information technology operations to shorten the systems development life cycle while delivering features, fixes and updates frequently in close alignment with business objectives. DevOps platform is an integration of open source tools that are designed to provide the capability to perform continuous delivery. DevOps helps the business to build better-quality products and services quickly and with greater reliability.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Faster Delivery Services

- Provide Quicker Deployment of Software



Market Trend

- Increasing Adoption of IAC

- Improved Security and Compliance Standards



Restraints

- Inconsistent Source Code Workflow

- Heavy Dependency on Legacy Processes



Opportunities

- Increasing Adoption among the Small and Medium Sized Enterprises



Challenges

- Technical Glitches during DevOps Application Deployment

- Unavailability of Skilled Workforce



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 28th October 2018, IBM and Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source cloud software announced that the companies have reached a definitive agreement under which IBM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat. This acquisition brings together the best-in-class hybrid cloud providers and will enable companies to securely move all business applications to the cloud.



The DevOps Platform market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: DevOps Platform Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global DevOps Platform Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: DevOps Platform Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global DevOps Platform Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global DevOps Platform Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (IT, BFSI, Retail, Telecommunication, Others), Organization (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud))

5.1 Global DevOps Platform Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different DevOps Platform Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global DevOps Platform Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global DevOps Platform Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global DevOps Platform Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



