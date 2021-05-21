DevOps Tool Market to See a Big Move with XebiaLabs, Docker, Red Hat

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced DevOps Tool Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. DevOps Tool Market effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Major Players in This Report Include:

XebiaLabs (United States), Docker, Inc. (United States), Red Hat, Inc. (United States), Hewlett-Packard Company (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Spirent Communications plc (United Kingdom), CA Technologies (United States), Rackspace Inc. (United States), CollabNet VersionOne (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), DBmaestro (United States), Veritis Group Inc (United States)



Brief Overview on DevOps Tool:

DevOps tools is a technology used to facilitate the develop apps and support its principles, the tools include the API tools, collaboration, and organizational tools, configuration management tools, automation tools, infrastructure management tools, etc. There is a high adoption rate of DevOps tool but there is a higher potential of growth from the small-medium enterprises during the forecasted period. The DevOps tool has changed the IT operations, it provides faster deployment and in a time product release. It also facilitates the effective exchange of resources, information between the development and operations for effective product output.



DevOps Tool Market Segmentation:

by Type (Measurement Tools, Tools for Continuous Delivery), Application (Large Enterprises, Small-medium Enterprises), Industry Verticals (Information Technology, Telecom, BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Other), Product (DevOps Ready, DevOps Enabled, DevOps Capable), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud)



Market Drivers:

- Growing Software Market along with Network Interface

- Need for Testing And Maintenance in the Software Developing Operation to Eliminate any Errors Along with Demand for Productivity and Efficiency



Market Trends:

- The Emerging Artificial Intelligence And Cloud Security Technology in DevOps Tools



Market Challenges:

- Poor Design and Performance of DevOps Tools Might be the Hindrance



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Demand from the Small-medium Size Enterprises Around the Developing Countries



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DevOps Tool Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



