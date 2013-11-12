Devoted Time with God Means Development in Many Areas of Faith Walk

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Veronica Morgan, L.N. Thompson, and Carrie Holland know a lot about spending quality time with God. They have sought Him themselves, and discovered that He has laid out some amazing promises; which includes an abundant life full of extraordinary benefits. They share their combined knowledge through their devotional book, which is available as a digital download on Amazon.com. The contents have incubated in their heart for a long time, and now it is available for those who want to know more about how to tap into God's heart, and get on the path of promise and deeper enjoyment that He desires for His children.



Full of devotional reflections that shine a light on God's tender loving care, prayers that can accelerate development, and scriptures full of might and power; this is a must-have for those who want to grow in God's grace and the knowledge of Him.



Through this devotional, readers will find answers to questions and concerns which plague them, directions for the high road to victory, and help with focused meditation on God's promises.



Within 40 days, Jesus had experienced every level of temptation imaginable during His wilderness occurrence. He came out with victory, and so can those who order the ebook: BY Faith: A 40 Day Devotional.



This devotional will help readers draw closer to God and experience His transformative power, just like the woman with the issue did. After years of suffering, the Bible declares that she merely touched the hem of Jesus' garment and was made whole and complete, once and for all.



As the Bible declares, God is near to all who call on Him.



Find out how to call Him with the urgency of the woman with the issue. Learn how to get the answers and timely aid you need from the one who has given timely aid to countless others who've learn how to activate their faith for optimized results.



It would be a bargain at any price. Currently it is priced at a steal, at just 99 cents.



Ordering the ebook Kindle version of this wonderful devotional is simple. Visiting Amazon.com and ordering BY Faith: A 40 Day Devotional will put readers on the pathway to overcoming by faith.



Media Contact

Veronica Morgan

VMorganpress@mail.com