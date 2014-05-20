Devour: Dark Suspense, Destruction and Second Chances Collide in New Paranormal Romance Novel by Jill Cooper

Danvers, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- While Paranormal Romance is quickly becoming a staple of the literary landscape, many readers and critics are crying out for fresh new narratives that don’t succumb to the ‘recycling’ of storylines so many authors rely on. Thankfully, Jill Cooper is answering this call and bucking the trend with gusto – giving her audience wholly-unique stories that meld heart-stopping fiction with real-world fact. Ultimately, they leave readers with plenty to think about.



‘Devour’ is no different. While of course a work of paranormal romantic fiction, the story of protagonists Roberta and Gabriel also drives home vital lessons about love and second chances.



Synopsis:



Life in Gloucester Massachusetts will never be the same.



Raging storms, fierce winds, shadows shifting in the breeze. Storms are nothing new for the fishing hamlet.



But darkness has come to claim the hearts and minds of those that stand in it too long. When that happens, love will be ripped from man leaving only violence, despair, and gnashing teeth.



Except for two.



Roberta is a single mom, a waitress struggling to get through life after a rocky start tainted by murder and loss. Her heart yearns for Gabriel; a deputy living in the shadow of the chief. He's a battle weary soldier ready to settle down.



When the storm comes, when the murders start, it will be up to them to stop it before darkness isn't just an empty void.



Before it takes shape of a man.



“I try to see each of my novels as a movie in the heads of my readers – which leaves me with an obligation to make the scenes vivid, the characters complex and leave no descriptive stone unturned. Part of this challenge is to also weave reality and real-world discussion points into each narrative. So, this isn’t just a story – but an opportunity for my fans to think about taking a leap of faith and starting over after the loss that will inevitably hit them at some point,” says Cooper.



Continuing, “There are plenty of books out there just reeling off the same few plotlines, so I strive to be different. As I say, I put a lot of demands on my writing but it ultimately leaves readers feeling invigorated and ready to open an internal discussion about the points my characters raise. ‘Devour’ is no different.”



‘Devour’ is due for release on May 26th: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/426386



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.jillacooper.com.



About the author, in her own words

“I could write this in the third person. I could tell you what I like, where I was born, and what my favorite things are.



But instead, I'll say I don't want to write like everyone else. I don't want to craft stories you've read a thousand times before. I want my novels to be a cinematic experience, blending themes, genres, and situations unlike any you've ever read.



I want to break the rules. I want you to break out in a cold sweat as you read my books out of fear, love, and excitement. I want my books to be an experience. When you finish, I want you to feel something. Good or bad. Mostly I don't want you to be indifferent or say 'I've read a million books just like this one'.”