DeVry Inc. (NYSE:DV) Investor Investigation of Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of DeVry Inc. (NYSE:DV) was announced concerning whether certain DeVry officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of DeVry Inc. (NYSE:DV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain DeVry officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the DeVry Inc. Incentive Plan of 2013.



In the Proxy Statement filed by DeVry Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that DeVry’s shareholders vote to approve the DeVry Inc. Incentive Plan of 2013.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of DeVry Inc.



DeVry Inc. reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $2.16 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to over $1.96 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2013 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $330.40 million to $106.79 million.



Shares of DeVry Inc. (NYSE:DV) traded in 2011 as high as $65.99 per share.



On Oct. 11, 2013, NYSE:DV shares closed at $31.93 per share.



Those who purchased shares of DeVry Inc. (NYSE:DV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com