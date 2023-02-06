Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- DevSecOps Market Scope 2023:



DevSecOps refers to the integration of security into the software development lifecycle (SDLC) in order to create more secure applications. The DevSecOps market has grown significantly in recent years as organizations seek to improve their application security and meet regulatory requirements. The adoption of DevSecOps is driven by several factors, including the increasing frequency and severity of cyber-attacks, the growing need for secure applications in regulated industries, and the increasing use of cloud and mobile technologies.



The DevSecOps market offers a range of solutions, including continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) tools, vulnerability management solutions, and security testing tools. The use of these solutions helps organizations automate security testing and integrate security into their development processes, resulting in more secure applications and reduced security risks. The DevSecOps market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as more organizations adopt DevSecOps best practices and as new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, become increasingly integrated into the SDLC.



"According to SNS insider, The DevSecOps Market Size is Escalated at US$ 4.27 bn in 2022, and is expected to reach US$ 23.63 bn by 2030, with a growing healthy CAGR of 23.84% over the forecast period 2023-2030."



Major Key Players Analysis are covered in DevSecOps Market are listed below:



- CA Technologies

- IBM Corporation

- MicroFocus

- Synopsys, Inc.

- Microsoft Corporation

- Google LLC

- Riverbed Technology, Inc.

- Dialogic

- Cloudflare, Inc.

- Array Networks



On The Basis of Component:

- Software

- Service



On The Basis of Deployment:

- On-Premise

- Cloud



On The Basis of Organization:

- Small and Medium Enterprise

- Large Enterprise



On The Basis of Industry Vertical:

- BFSI

- IT & Telecommunication

- Government

- Retail & Consumer Goods

- Manufacturing

- Others



COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis



The DevSecOps market was significantly impacted by the release of COVID-19. Globally, new projects have also been delayed, putting the sector on hold. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the creation of novel approaches for dealing with upcoming conditions while maintaining a constant rate of growth.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DevSecOps are as follows:

- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:

- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Regional Outlook



The section forecasts consumption and consumption value for the DevSecOps market as well as the important regional markets. The market research study pays close attention to other geographical areas while concentrating on North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



Competitive Analysis



The market research analysis includes profiles of the majority of the leading competitors in the DevSecOps sector. The experts discussed the most recent developments in their businesses, organizations, revenues, production, and markets.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. DevSecOps Market Segmentation, By Component

9. DevSecOps Market Segmentation, By Deployment

10. DevSecOps Market Segmentation, By Organization

11. DevSecOps Market Segmentation, By Industry Vertical

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Conclusion



