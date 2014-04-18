DeWALT Doubles Power Tool Warranty in Buriram, Thailand

Buriram, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- DeWALT Power Tools retailer, Ruangsangthai has arranged to double the warranty period for free repairs and free replacement parts in Buriram Province, Thailand during the DeWALT Power Tools Expo from April 18, 2014 to April 26, 2014. Only Ruangsangthai will include a written 24 month warranty for every DeWALT corded or Lithium Ion Tool purchased by professional house builders or D.I.Y. expat tool enthusiasts for this nine day Truckload Sale. The live power tools demonstrations with “hands-on” comparisons of DeWALT Li - Ion Compact Drill Driver, hammer drill, impact driver, impact wrench and corded DeWALT reciprocating saw, circular saw, planner, compound miter saw, sander, jigsaw, demolition hammer, tile cutter, angle grinder, rotary drill, chop saw, and Accessories to comparable AEG, Bosch, Hilti, Hitachi, Maktec, Milwaukee, Panasonic Porter Cable and Ryobi Power Tool models will be carried out every day during this truck load sale from 8:30am to 5:30pm.



The DeWALT Expo will be attended by the professionals involved with house building construction and also the Buriram Expat customers who desire discounted name brand tools in their ”home workshops”. Driving directions are available on the English https://www.facebook.com/BuriramDewaltTools facebook page of Buriram DeWALT Power Tools. During this DeWALT Tool Expo the Buriram Power Tool owners can take benefit of the free minor servicing of any DeWALT Power Tools at the Authorized DeWALT Repair Center inside Ruangsangthai.



DeWALT’s president of Power Tools Product Development, Mr. Frank Mannarino, announced the 20V MAX XR Extreme Runtime introduction, saying, “We have reset the bar in runtime.” The company’s new XR line claims to deliver up to 57% more run time over brushed XR Li-Ion batteries, 33 percent more capacity over standard packs and enhanced durability thanks to sealed electronics. Mr. Pichai Ruangsuksriwong, the 2nd generation owner of Ruangsangthai hardware is now proud to present these same DeWALT Tools in Buriram, Thailand. Ruangsangthai is the highest grossing DeWALT single store location in Isaan and only store to double the warranty period of genuine DeWALT Power Tools.



The DeWALT semi truck load sale is to provide an opportunity to the Buriram Expats and Buriram House Building Contractors to test DeWALT Power Tools on the “hands-on demonstration work bench” built inside Ruangsangthai and comparing DeWALT Corded and lithium Ion Cordless tools with AEG, Bosch, Hilti, Hitachi, Makita, Maktec, Milwaukee, Panasonic, Porter Cable, Ryobi, Stanley and Auto Mac Tools.



DeWALT has expanded its brushless motor platform to its 18V XR brushless line of drill drivers and impacts to create the new XR (Extreme Runtime) series of power tools.



The model DCD995M2 18V XR Lithium Ion Brushless Compact Drill Driver features the new DeWALT brushless motor that delivers up to 57% more run time over brushed batteries.



Saeng Charoen Patana Enterprise Co Ltd, is staffing the DeWALT Demonstration Booth with trained technical staff who speak Thai and English. Brochures with all models and technical information will be available in English to assist Buriram Expats. They will demonstrate Power Tools and DeWALT accessories including Diamond Edge Blades, SDS Max Drill Bits, Carbide Drill Bits, and Masonry Drill Bits.



About Buriram Ruangsangthai Hardware Store

The store is located in 114 Moo 14 Buriram - Phutthaisong Road Highway 2074, Muang Buriram, Buriram, Thailand 31000. This family owned business was established in 1970 in downtown Buriram by the Ruangsuksriwong family to sell water pumps, water tanks, power tools, hardware, house construction building materials and lawn mowers.



Ruangsangthai Hardware Store is located five minutes from the Buriram Ekachon Hospital directly across the street from the Buriram Provincial Electricity Authority office building



About DeWALT Industrial Tools

The DeWALT Industrial Tools was set up in 1936 by Raymond E. DeWalt, the inventor of the radial arm saw. The company grew quickly and was reorganized in 1947, manufacturing radial arm saws and other stationary woodworking machines. Now owned by Black & Decker, DeWALT manufactures over 200 different models of hand tools, power tools and 800 accessory products. It is one of the premium “value brands” of cordless and corded power tools in the Thailand construction market.



Youtube Video http://youtu.be/N2cSyEhecx4



Corporate Contact:

DeWALT Industrial Tool Co.

701 E. Joppa Road

Baltimore, MD 21286

Telephone (410) 716-3900



Event Location:

Ruangsangthai Hardware Store

114 Moo 14 Buriram – Phutthaisong Highway 2074

Buriram, Buriram Province

Thailand 31000

(66) 44-666-484



Media Relations Contact:

Mr. Pichai Ruangsuksriwong

PressDepartment@burirambuildersmerchants.com

66 44 666 484

Buriram, Buriram Province

Thailand 31000

http://www.burirambuildersmerchants.com