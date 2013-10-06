DeWALT "New Tool Launch" Set for Buriram, Thailand

Buriram, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2013 -- DeWALT Power Tools retailer, Ruangsangthai is hosting a New Tool Launch Event in Buriram Province, Thailand from October 5 2013 to October 16, 2013. The live power tools demonstrations with “hands on” comparisons of DeWALT Lithium Ion Compact Drill Driver, hammer drill, impact driver, impact wrench and corded DeWALT reciprocating saw, circular saw, planner, compound miter saw, sander, jigsaw, demolition hammer, tile cutter, angle grinder, rotary drill, chop saw, and Accessories to comparable AEG, Bosch, Hilti, Hitachi, Maktec, Milwaukee, Panasonic and Ryobi Power Tool models will be carried out every day during this Tool Roadshow for Thailand House Building Tradesmen from 8:30am to 5:30pm.



The DeWALT New Tool Launch event will be attended by the professionals involved with house building construction and also the Buriram Expat customers who desire discounted name brand tools in their ”home workshops”. Driving directions are available on the English Language facebook page of Buriram DeWALT Power Tools. During this DeWALT New Tool Launch Event, the Buriram Power Tool owners can take benefit of the free minor servicing of any DeWALT Power Tools at the Authorized DeWALT Repair Center inside Ruangsangthai.



On April 16 and 17, DeWALT hosted a special launch event for selected members of the press and Top Global Tool Shop Owners at Black & Decker University in Towson, Maryland. The Tool Launch event in Maryland featured several new tools plus new accessories and a rare tour of the DeWALT testing facility.



Mr. Frank Mannarino, DeWalt’s president of Power Tools Product Development kicked off the 20V MAX XR Extreme Runtime introduction, saying, “We have reset the bar in runtime.” The company’s new XR line claims to deliver up to 57% more run time over brushed XR Li-Ion batteries, 33 percent more capacity over standard packs and enhanced durability thanks to sealed electronics. Mr. Pichai Ruangsuksriwong, the 2nd generation owner of Ruangsangthai hardware was fortunate to earn the trip to this DeWALT event and is now proud to present these same DeWALT Tools in Buriram, Thailand. Ruangsangthai is the highest grossing DeWALT single store location North of Bangkok, Thailand.



The goal of the DeWALT New Tool Launch is to provide an opportunity to the Buriram Expats and Buriram House Building Contractors to test DeWALT Power Tools on the “hands-on demonstration work bench” built inside Ruangsangthai and comparing DeWALT Corded and lithium Ion Cordless tools with AEG, Bosch, Hilti, Hitachi, Makita, Maktec, Milwaukee, Panasonic, Porter Cable and Ryobi Power Tools.



DeWALT has expanded its brushless motor platform to its 20V MAX line of drill drivers and impacts to create the new XR (Extreme Runtime) series of power tools.



The model DCD790D2 20V MAX XR Lithium Ion Brushless Compact Drill Driver features the new DeWALT brushless motor that delivers up to 57% more run time over brushed XR Li-Ion batteries.



The DCD795D2 20V MAX XR Lithium Ion Brushless Compact Hammer drill measures just 7.8" front to back.



Also new to the DeWALT line-up is the DCF886D2 20V MAX XR Lithium Ion Brushless 1/4" Impact Driver. The DCF886D2 is a downright diminutive 5.55 inches front to back and weighs just 2.9 pounds. Its three LED lights with 20 second delay after trigger release provide visibility without shadows.



Two new jobsite table saws are being introduced in Buriram, the DeWALT DWE741RS and the DeWALT DWE749OX.



Saeng Charoen Patana Enterprise Co Ltd, is staffing the DeWALT Demonstration Booth with trained technical staff who speak Thai and English. Brochures with all models and technical information will be available in English to assist Buriram Expats. They will demonstrate Power Tools and DeWALT accessories including Diamond Edge Blades, SDS Max Drill Bits, Masonry Drill Bits, and Carbide Drill Bits.



Ruangsangthai Hardware Store is located five minutes from the Buriram Ekachon Hospital on Highway 2078 directly across the street from the Buriram Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) office building.



About DeWALT Industrial Tools

The manufacturer DeWALT Industrial Tools was set up in 1936 by Raymond E. DeWalt, the inventor of the radial arm saw. The company grew quickly and was reorganized in 1947, manufacturing radial arm saws and other stationary woodworking machines. Now owned by Black & Decker, DeWALT manufactures over 200 different models of hand tools, power tools and 800 accessory products. It is one of the premium “value brands” of cordless and corded power tools in the Thailand construction market.



Corporate:

DeWALT Industrial Tool Co.

701 E. Joppa Road

Baltimore, MD 21286

Telephone (410) 716-3900



Media Relations Contact:

Mr. Pichai Ruangsuksriwong

Pressoffice@burirambuildersmerchants.com

66 44 666 484

Buriram, Buriram Province

Thailand 31000

http://www.burirambuildersmerchants.com



Event Location:

Ruangsangthai Hardware Store

114 Moo 14 Highway 2074

Buriram, Buriram Province

Thailand 31000

(66) 44-666-484