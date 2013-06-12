First "DeWALT Tradesman Fair" Set for Buriram House Builders

Buriram, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- DeWALT Power Tools retailer, Ruangsangthai is hosting the first DeWALT Tradesman Fair in Buriram Province, Thailand from June 17, 2013 to June 23, 2013. The live power tools demonstrations with “hands on” comparisons of DeWALT Lithium Ion Compact Drill Driver, hammer drill, impact driver, impact wrench and corded DeWALT reciprocating saw, circular saw, planner, compound miter saw, sander, jigsaw, demolition hammer, tile cutter, angle grinder, rotary drill, chop saw, and Accessories to comparable AEG, Bosch, Hilti, Hitachi, Maktec, Milwaukee, Panasonic and Ryobi Power Tool models will be carried out every day during this Tool Roadshow for Thailand House Building Tradesmen from 9am to 5pm.



The DeWALT Tradesman Fair event will be attended by the professionals involved with house building construction and also the Buriram Expat customers who desire discounted name brand tools in their ”home workshops”. Reservations and driving directions are available on the English Language facebook page of Buriram Ruangsangthai.



During this Tradesman Fair, the Buriram House Builders can take benefit of the free servicing of any DeWALT Power Tools. The Authorized Repair Center staff of Ruangsangthai will be providing free of cost minor servicing of DeWALT power tools.



The goal of the DeWALT Tradesman Fair is to provide an opportunity to the Buriram Expats and Buriram House Building Contractors to test DeWALT Power Tools on the “hands-on demonstration work bench” built inside Ruangsangthai and comparing DeWALT Corded and lithium Ion Cordless tools with AEG, Bosch, Hilti, Hitachi, Maktec, Milwaukee, Panasonic, Porter Cable and Ryobi Power Tools.



Saeng Charoen Patana Enterprise Co Ltd, the official importer of DeWALT Power Tools to Thailand, is staffing the DeWALT Tradesman Fair with trained technical staff who speak Thai and English. Brochures with all models and technical information will be available in Thai Language and brochures printed in English to assist Buriram Expats. They will demonstrate Power Tools and DeWALT accessories including Diamond Edge Blades, SDS Max Drill Bits, Masonry Drill Bits, and Carbide Drill Bits. This House Building Tradesman Fair brings the latest power tools which are not generally experienced “Hands On” in a Hardware Store in Isaan, Thailand.



Ruangsangthai Hardware Store is located five minutes from the Buriram Ekachon Hospital on Highway 2078 directly across the street from the Buriram Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) four story office building.



About DeWalt Industrial Tools

The company DeWALT Industrial Tools was set up in 1936 by Raymond E. DeWalt, the inventor of the radial arm saw. The company grew quickly and was reorganized in 1947, manufacturing radial arm saws and other stationary woodworking machines. Now owned by Black & Decker, DeWALT manufactures over 200 different models of hand tools, power tools and 800 accessory products. It is one of the premium “value brands” of cordless and corded power tools in the Thailand construction market.



Corporate Contact:

DEWALT Industrial Tool Co.

701 E. Joppa Road

Baltimore, MD 21286



Media Contact:

Mr. Phichai Ruangsangthai

PublicRelations@burirambuildersmerchants.com

Location:

Ruangsangthai Hardware Store

114 Moo 14 Highway 2074

Buriram, Buriram Province

Thailand 31000

(66) 44-666-484

http://www.burirambuildersmerchants.com