"DeWALT Tool Fair" Set for Buriram Home Builders June 17 to June 23

Buriram, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- The #1 DeWALT Power Tools retailer by sales volume North of Bangkok, Thailand; Ruangsangthai Hardware Store is hosting the first DeWALT Tool Fair in Buriram Province, Thailand from June 17, 2013 to June 23, 2013, 9am to 5pm each of the seven day Power Tool Fair.



The live power tools demonstrations with “hands on” comparisons of DeWALT Lithium Ion drill driver, hammer drill, impact driver, impact wrench and corded DeWALT circular saw, planner, compound miter saw, sander, jigsaw, demolition hammer, tile cutter, angle grinder, rotary drill, chop saw, reciprocating saw and genuine DeWALT accessories to comparable Bosch, Hitachi, Makita, Maktec, Milwaukee, Porter Cable and Ryobi Power Tools will be carried out every day during this Tool Fair for Thailand House Builders.



The DeWALT Tool Fair event will be attended by those involved with house building construction and also the Buriram Expat customers who desire discounted name brand tools in their ”home workshops”. Driving directions are available on the English Language map of Buriram Ruangsangthai.



During this Tool Fair, the Buriram House Builders can obtain free servicing of any DeWALT corded Power Tools. The Authorized Service Center staff of Ruangsangthai will be providing free of cost “minor repairs” of DeWALT corded power tools even if they are older and no longer normally covered by the 12 Month Guarantee.



The aim of the DeWALT Tool Fair is to provide an opportunity to the Buriram Expats and Buriram House Building Contractors to “test hands on” DeWALT Power Tools using the demonstration work bench” built inside Ruangsangthai and comparing DeWALT Corded and lithium Ion Cordless tools with Bosch, Hilti, Hitachi, Makita, Maktec, Milwaukee, Panasonic, Porter Cable and Ryobi Power Tools.



Saeng Charoen Patana Enterprise Co Ltd, the official importer of DeWALT Power Tools to Thailand, is staffing the DeWALT Tool Fair with trained technical staff who speak Thai and English. DeWALT factory trained staff will demonstrate Power Tools and DeWALT accessories including Diamond Edge Blades, SDS Max Drill Bits, Carbide Drill Bits, and Masonry Drill Bits. This Buriram house construction worker Tool Fair brings the latest power tools which are not generally experienced “Hands On” in a Builders Merchants Store in Isaan, Thailand. Brochures with all models and printed technical information will be available in English to assist Buriram Expats.



Ruangsangthai Hardware Store is located six minutes from the Buriram Roma Pizza Restaurant on Highway 2078 directly across the street from the Buriram Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) four story office building.



The company DeWALT Industrial Tools was set up in 1936 by Raymond E. DeWalt, the inventor of the radial arm saw. The company grew quickly and was reorganized in 1947, manufacturing radial arm saws and other woodworking machines. Now owned by Black & Decker, DeWALT manufactures over 200 different models of power tools, hand tools and 800 accessory products. It is one of the premium “professional tool brands” of cordless and corded power tools in the Thailand house construction market.



