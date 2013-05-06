DeWALT Tools, Thailand to Extend "Power Tools Expo" May 6 to May 11 in Buriram Province

Buriram, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- DeWALT power tools will extend the first ever “Power Tools Expo” at Ruangsangthai Hardware Store in Buriram Province, Thailand from May 6 through May 11, 2013. The tool expo will open each day at 9:00 AM and close at 5:00 PM. The owners of the Ruangsangthai Builders Merchants are water pump specialists and #1 DeWALT power tool shop by sales volume, North of Bangkok, Thailand.



The “Power Tools Expo” will feature a fully stocked DeWALT Power Tools booth featuring corded and cordless Lithium Ion DeWALT Tools. There will be “hands on” tool demonstrations throughout each day of the tool show. The DeWALT Power tool booth will be staffed by representatives from Saeng Charoen Patana Enterprise Co., Ltd., the official importer of DeWALT power tools in Thailand. Those DeWALT tool technicians are trained in how every DeWALT tool and accessory operates and are able to allow the Buriram house builders to compare DeWALT Tools to AEG, Bosch, Hilti, Hitachi, Makita, Maktec, Milwaukee, Porter Cable, and Stanley Power Tools on two tool benches side by side.



For house building construction workers and Buriram Expats who attend the Expo and who have existing DeWALT tools that need to be “tuned up”, the Ruangsangthai DeWALT service center is offering that minor repair service free of charge.



DeWALT Power Tools outsell AEG, Bosch, Hilti, Hitachi, Milwaukee, Porter-Cable, Pigeon, and Stanley Power Tools in Thailand. Only Makita and Maktec outsell DeWALT tools in Thailand.



DeWALT was founded in 1936 and has been offering quality and reliable power tools ever since. The company was sold to Black & Decker in 1960 and eventually that company repositioned DeWALT as their line of contractor, high quality D.I.Y. power tools. Today, DeWALT manufactures more than 200 different power tools and over 800 accessories including the Diamond Edge Chop Saw Blade. By utilizing technology that allows diamond to be used to cut metal without sacrificing cutting performance, the Diamond Edge blade reduces costs for Buriram home builders and lasts 100 times longer compared to conventional abrasive blades.



To learn more about the Power Tools Expo call 66 44 666 484 or visit the store location web site http://www.burirambuildersmerchants.com/map-with-landmarks.html



WHAT: DeWALT Power Tools Expo



WHEN: Monday May 6 through Saturday, May 11, 2013

9:00 AM until 5:00 PM each day



WHERE: Ruangsangthai Hardware Store

114 Moo 14 Highway 2074

Muang Buriram, Buriram, Thailand 31000



MEDIA CONTACT: pressoffice@burirambuildersmerchants.com

66 44 666 484



Corporate Contact

DEWALT Industrial Tool Co.

701 E. Joppa Road

Baltimore, MD 21286