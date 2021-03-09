Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global dewatering equipment market is projected to be valued at USD 5,786.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Dewatering equipment are witnessing high demand, due to strict legislative policies for wastewater disposal and treatment. Over the last decade, there had been rapid urbanization at a large scale throughout the world. Dewatering is considered as the most appropriate method to cater to the demand for residential wastewater treatment and recovery in urban areas. Challenges associated with urbanization such as deteriorating water quality, increasing water stress, and insufficient sanitation can be overcome by using dewatering equipment to decrease the amount of sludge in wastewater treatment plants. Communities as well as industrial plants can reuse the treated water free of harmful chemicals and contaminants.



The researchers find out why sales of Dewatering Equipment are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Dewatering Equipment industry.



The global Dewatering Equipment market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



Key Highlights of Report

In August 2019, MSE Hiller made an announcement about the introduction of two new mobile sludge dewatering equipment, which are capable of providing dewatering at the maximum capacity of 90 cubic meters per hour

Sludge dewatering is used to reduce the volume of waste and achieve effective disposal. Sludge dewatering carried out by using dewatering equipment substantially decreases the volume and weight of sludge before disposal.

A dewatering box fitted with a steel hardtop provides a total watertight storage alternative that assures no liquid is lost by spillage/evaporation. This kind of dewatering equipment is extensively used in the pipeline industry for the transportation of sludge comprising chemical contaminants.

The belt press technology is widely used when filter cake with a high moisture level is acceptable. This technology normally produces solids within the range from 18.0% to 25.0% by weight. Also, belt presses are considered productive on high-volume waste streams, due to their continual operation, when low-quality filter cake in large volumes is acceptable.

Europe constituted the largest share of the global dewatering equipment market in 2019, due to strict wastewater disposal standards and economic growth in the region. Surging demand to increase operational effectiveness and to reduce waste among industries in the region is driving the market in Europe.

Key market participants include HUBER SE, Suez, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd., ANDRITZ AG, GEA Group, Alfa Laval AB, Gruppo Pieralisi, Veolia Environnement SA, and Hitachi Zosen Corporation



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Plastic Dewatering Equipment

Paper Dewatering Equipment

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Belt Presses

Centrifuges

Drying Beds

Filter Presses

Vacuum Filters

Sludge Lagoons

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Refineries

Mining

Chemical

Petroleum

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Textile

Others

Municipal

Commercial

Residential



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



The Dewatering Equipment report highlights set of information related to pricing and the category of customers who are more than willing to pay for certain products and services. The information on opportunities as well as product features, determine which offerings or benefits command sale and identify the communications channels used by the market leaders to create premium positioning strategies as well as attract broadest share.



