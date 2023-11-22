Dewatering Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2023 -- The report "Dewatering Equipment Market by Type (Sludge (Application (Industrial,Municipal), Technology (Centrifuges, Belt Presses,Filter Presses, Vacuum Filters,Drying Beds,Sludge Lagoons)), Others (Paper, Plastic)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The global dewatering equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2020 to USD 5.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. The market growth is driven by rising environmental awareness and stringent regulatory laws regarding sludge disposal.



The sludge dewatering segment accounted for the largest share of the dewatering equipment market in 2019.

By type, the sludge dewatering segment accounted for the largest share of the dewatering equipment market in 2019. Sludge dewatering process plays a critical role, both economically and operationally, especially when methods of disposal involve heat treatment and landfill disposal. The sludge dewatering process significantly reduces the volume of sludge and increases the solid content. The reduction in volume reduces costs related to treatment and transportation of the sludge. Dry solids content, retention time, type of compounds present, and type and efficiency of the sludge stabilization process are some of the factors that affect the dewatering ability of sludge. Sludge dewatering equipment is the more widely used dewatering equipment in comparison to other dewatering equipment, such as plastic, paper, cloth, mineral tailing, and food. Sludge dewatering equipment led the dewatering equipment market in 2019 and is projected to have a higher demand in the coming years.



The centrifuges accounted for the largest share of the dewatering equipment market in 2019.

By technology, the centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the dewatering equipment market in 2019. Centrifuges separate solids from liquids through sedimentation and centrifugal force. Although there are several types of centrifuges available, the solid bowl decanter type, also known as scroll centrifuge, is most widely used for the dewatering of water and sewage plant sludge. Some of the key factors driving the demand for centrifuges include lower capital cost required in comparison to filter press, minimal requirement of attention by the operator, and compact modular and closed system design that reduces the potential for messy spillage or splashing of sludge or water onto floors.



Europe accounted for the largest share in the global dewatering equipment market in 2019

Europe accounted for the largest share of the dewatering equipment market in 2019. This large share can be attributed to the increased sludge production due to the rising urbanization and population along with strict sludge treatment legislation introduced by the European Union. The dewatering equipment market is highly competitive in the European region due to the presence of established players, such as HUBER SE, Veolia Environnement SA, SUEZ, and Aqseptence Group. Stringent European laws on wastewater treatment and reuse of sludge for agriculture purposes are expected to drive the demand for dewatering equipment in the process chain of sludge treatment.



Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Andritz AG (Austria), Veolia Environnement SA (France), HUBER SE (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi (Italy), Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan), Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (US), SUEZ (France), GEA (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Dewaco Ltd. (Finland), PHOENIX Process Equipment (US), Aqseptence Group (Germany), Flo Trend Systems, Inc. (US), Hiller GmbH (Germany), EMO (France), Kontek Ecology Systems Inc. (Canada), AES Arabia Ltd. (Saudi Arabia), ENCON Evaporators (US), Geofabrics Australasia Pty. Ltd. (Australia), and TenCate Geosynthetics Americas (US) are some of the leading players operating in the dewatering equipment market.



