Dewatering Equipment Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report (2020 – 2027)

Dewatering of underground pits and groundwater regulation is imperative for several open quarries and underground mines. Increasing focus on protecting surface waters from hazardous effects of wastewater discharges and technological advancements are increasing the need for dewatering equipment. The global Dewatering Equipment Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach a market valuation of USD 5,786.1 Million by 2027, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research.



Key market participants include HUBER SE, Suez, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd., ANDRITZ AG, GEA Group, Alfa Laval AB, Gruppo Pieralisi, Veolia Environnement SA, and Hitachi Zosen Corporation



Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Market Drivers

Owing to their extensive application in industrial and municipal sectors, the dewatering equipment is witnessing a booming demand, thereby augmenting the market growth. Escalating global population, stringent regulatory policies regarding wastewater disposal and treatment and the rising need for minimizing water footprint globally are driving the expansion of the industry. Shortage of enough land for disposing of waste in urban areas has boosted the demand for advanced wastewater treatment plants, propelling the growth of the market. Removing excess water from packaging products, such as metal cans and PET bottles, allows effective crushing resulting in less utilization of space and minimal transportation costs. This is also expected to boost industry growth.



Regional Analysis

Europe held a substantial share of the industry in 2019, occupying a share of 37.7%. It is anticipated to retain its dominant position over the projected timeframe owing to the emergence of stringent wastewater disposal standards and escalating economic growth in the geographical region. Moreover, the augmenting demand to increase the efficiency of operations to reduce waste materials among industries in the region is supporting the regional expansion of the market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

1. Sludge Dewatering Equipment

2. Plastic Dewatering Equipment

3. Paper Dewatering Equipment

4. Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

1. Belt Presses

2. Centrifuges

3. Drying Beds

4. Filter Presses

5. Vacuum Filters

6. Sludge Lagoons

7. Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

1. Industrial

2. Refineries

3. Mining

4. Chemical

5. Petroleum

6. Pharmaceutical

7. Food & Beverage

8. Textile

9. Others

10. Municipal

11. Commercial

12. Residential



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global Dewatering Equipment market. The authors of the report make sure to equip readers with a thorough evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them of the current and future changes that can be expected. The competitive analysis offered in the report inspects the market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players controlling a significant portion of the global Dewatering Equipment market.



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Dewatering Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Dewatering Equipment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing global population

4.2.2.2. Strict legislative policies for wastewater disposal

4.2.2.3. Surging demand for water footprint minimization worldwide

4.2.2.4. Rise in mining activities

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive dewatering equipment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Dewatering Equipment Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Sludge Dewatering Equipment

5.1.2. Plastic Dewatering Equipment

5.1.3. Paper Dewatering Equipment

5.1.4. Others



Chapter 6. Dewatering Equipment Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Belt Presses

6.1.2. Centrifuges

6.1.3. Drying Beds

6.1.4. Filter Presses

6.1.5. Vacuum Filters

6.1.6. Sludge Lagoons

6.1.7. Others

Continue…



