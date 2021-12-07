Dewatering Equipment Market Worth $5.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2021 -- The report "Dewatering Equipment Market by Type (Sludge (Application (Industrial,Municipal), Technology (Centrifuges, Belt Presses,Filter Presses, Vacuum Filters,Drying Beds,Sludge Lagoons)), Others (Paper, Plastic)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The global dewatering equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2020 to USD 5.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. The market growth is driven by rising environmental awareness and stringent regulatory laws regarding sludge disposal.



The sludge dewatering segment accounted for the largest share of the dewatering equipment market in 2019.

By type, the sludge dewatering segment accounted for the largest share of the dewatering equipment market in 2019. Sludge dewatering process plays a critical role, both economically and operationally, especially when methods of disposal involve heat treatment and landfill disposal. The sludge dewatering process significantly reduces the volume of sludge and increases the solid content. The reduction in volume reduces costs related to treatment and transportation of the sludge. Dry solids content, retention time, type of compounds present, and type and efficiency of the sludge stabilization process are some of the factors that affect the dewatering ability of sludge. Sludge dewatering equipment is the more widely used dewatering equipment in comparison to other dewatering equipment, such as plastic, paper, cloth, mineral tailing, and food. Sludge dewatering equipment led the dewatering equipment market in 2019 and is projected to have a higher demand in the coming years.



The centrifuges accounted for the largest share of the dewatering equipment market in 2019.

By technology, the centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the dewatering equipment market in 2019. Centrifuges separate solids from liquids through sedimentation and centrifugal force. Although there are several types of centrifuges available, the solid bowl decanter type, also known as scroll centrifuge, is most widely used for the dewatering of water and sewage plant sludge. Some of the key factors driving the demand for centrifuges include lower capital cost required in comparison to filter press, minimal requirement of attention by the operator, and compact modular and closed system design that reduces the potential for messy spillage or splashing of sludge or water onto floors.



Europe accounted for the largest share in the global dewatering equipment market in 2019

Europe accounted for the largest share of the dewatering equipment market in 2019. This large share can be attributed to the increased sludge production due to the rising urbanization and population along with strict sludge treatment legislation introduced by the European Union. The dewatering equipment market is highly competitive in the European region due to the presence of established players, such as HUBER SE, Veolia Environnement SA, SUEZ, and Aqseptence Group. Stringent European laws on wastewater treatment and reuse of sludge for agriculture purposes are expected to drive the demand for dewatering equipment in the process chain of sludge treatment



Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Andritz AG (Austria), Veolia Environnement SA (France), HUBER SE (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi (Italy), Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan), Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (US), SUEZ (France), GEA (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Dewaco Ltd. (Finland), PHOENIX Process Equipment (US), Aqseptence Group (Germany), Flo Trend Systems, Inc. (US), Hiller GmbH (Germany), EMO (France), Kontek Ecology Systems Inc. (Canada), AES Arabia Ltd. (Saudi Arabia), ENCON Evaporators (US), Geofabrics Australasia Pty. Ltd. (Australia), and TenCate Geosynthetics Americas (US) are some of the leading players operating in the dewatering equipment market.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Dewatering equipment Market



The dewatering equipment market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Andritz AG (Austria), Veolia Environnment SA (France), HUBER SE (Germany), and Gruppo Pieralisi (Italy), among others. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.



- In March 2020, Alfa Laval AB has set up a cross-functional Global Response Team to tackle the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has restricted all business-related travel and recommended the work from home option to its employees. The company has also cut down on investments and is aiming to reach a fixed cost savings of USD 110 million on a twelve-month rolling basis. The company has limited its manufacturing operations and project expansions based on the severity of the infection.

- In March 2020, The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the operations of Andritz AG globally. Hence, the company has restricted all business-related travel and recommended work from home options to its employees. The company has also initiated temporary cost-saving initiatives in many countries to balance out the drop in its business revenue. The company has also limited its manufacturing operations and project expansions based on the severity of the infection.

- In March 2020, in response to the public health crisis, Veolia Environnment SA has been deemed as an essential service provider due to its business operations in water purification, waste management, and energy provision. As a result, the company put forward a business continuity plan tailored for each country to maintain the production and delivery of drinking water as well as the treatment of wastewater, waste collection, and energy generation. The company has also initiated temporary cost-saving initiatives in many countries to balance out the drop in business revenue. The company has also limited its manufacturing operations and project expansions based on the severity of the infection.

- In May 2020, HUBER SE has set up a cross-functional Global Response Team to tackle the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected its operations globally and, hence, the company has restricted all business-related travel and recommended work from home options to its employees. The company has limited its manufacturing operations and project expansions based on the severity of the infection.



